LOCAL NEWS

Zion National Park announces dates for Angel’s Landing applications — here’s how to get yours

Dec 11, 2023, 7:06 PM | Updated: 7:09 pm

a trail with steep and plentiful switchbacks...

The trail to Angels Landing in Zion National Park is filled with switchbacks. Hikers must return the way they came. (Brian Whitehead, NPS)

(Brian Whitehead, NPS)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SPRINGDALE, Washington County — Hiking to Angels Landing, one of Zion National Park’s most popular destinations, is strenuous, but with some scheduling, getting a required permit doesn’t have to be the difficult part.

Since 2022 the National Park Service has required a permit to make the 5-mile roundtrip and it said since the pilot program started in has issued nearly 400,000 permits. Now it is advising potential hikers to mark their calendars to prepare for the four seasonal lotteries for 2024. The application dates are below.

The trail to Angels Landing in Zion National Park is filled with switchbacks. Hikers must return the way they came. (Brian Whitehead, NPS) FILE — Hikers waiting to climb near Angels Landing in Zion National Park. (Lizz Eberhardt, NSP) The most famous part of the Angels Landing hike walks along the narrow ridge to the summit. (Brian Whitehead, NPS) A Ranger chats with visitor and checks their permit near the section of the trail that has chains and leads to Angels Landing. (Abi Farish, NPS) Hikers waiting to climb, climbing, or descending the trail to Angels Landing near Scout Lookout in Zion National Park. (Lizz Eberhardt, NPS) The National Park Service announced Wednesday that Kolob Canyons Road in Zion National Park is back open. (National Park Service) Zion National Park rockfall Dust on the ground at Weeping Rock in Zion National Park after a rockfall above on Tuesday, Nov. 14, 2023. (Ally O-Rullian, National Park Service) Stars over Zion National Park Millions of people travel to Zion every year to experience the red cliffs and formations that make up this park. Experiencing the park at night is a whole new experience that I was lucky to capture. Although the spirit of this dynamic National Park could never be captured in a single photography, this one says a lot to me about her timeless beauty and majesty. A new shuttle bus arrived at Zion National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (National Park Service) Zion National Park on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 2023. (National Park Service) Storm clouds rolling in from lava point in Zion Zion National Park on April 21. Zion National Park in Utah was looking beautiful on March 27th. Zion National Park in Utah was looking beautiful on March 27th. Upper Emerald Pool at Zions National Park, Utah. Zion National Park in Utah was looking beautiful on March 27th. Zion National Park in Utah was looking beautiful on March 27th. There was over a foot of snow at Zion National Park after a historic snow storm in late February 2023. (Michael Tyler) The Virgin River flows through the Zion Narrows in Zion National Park (Google Earth Pro)

2024 Angels Landing seasonal lotteries

  • Lottery opens Jan. 1 — Jan 20, permits issued Jan. 25 for hike dates March 1 — May 31.
  • Lottery opens April 1 — April 20, permits issued April 20 for hike dates June 1 — Aug. 31.
  • Lottery opens July 1 — July 20, permits issued July 20 for hike dates Sept. 1 — Nov. 30.
  • Lottery opens Oct. 1 — Oct. 20, permits issued Oct. 25 for hike dates Dec. 1 — Feb. 28, 2025.

Each of the lotteries open at 8 a.m. of the first day, Utah time, and closes at 11:59 p.m. on the last day of the lottery period.

In addition to the seasonal lottery, there is a lottery for permits one day prior to hiking if any openings are available. It opens at 12:01 a.m. the day prior to the hike and closes at 3 p.m.. Both the seasonal lottery and the one-day prior lottery are available at nps.gov/zion/planyourvisit/angels-landing-hiking-permits.htm.

For seasonal lottery entries, you will get to pick seven ranked days and times or windows of days and times you want to hike.

‘It sounded like thunder’: Rockslide at Zion startles tourists

The seasonal system opens up 90 quarterly hiking days; participants enter the lottery during a 20 day period and permits are issued five days after it closes, giving potential hikers time to prepare their trips. The NPS said what it calls the Pilot Permit Program has accommodated more than 80% of the use it recorded on the trail in 2019 and 2021.

There is a $6 fee to enter the lottery, that covers up to six people and is non refundable. Those who get slots will get an email informing them of the time and date and a notice of a $3 charge per hiker.

NPS said rangers have observed and hikers have reported the program spread hikers throughout the day, resulting in less crowding and congestion. Zion National Park, that saw 5 million visitors in 2021, has other hiking destinations too. The program is said to be part of the work to ensure landscapes, plants, animals and human history are conserved.

The trail has

The National Parks Service employs more than 20,000 people who care for U.S. national parks. More information is available at NPS.gov.

Hiker who fell from Angels Landing in Zion National Park identified

 

