On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CNN

Food price hikes are no longer outpacing overall inflation

Dec 12, 2023, 1:36 PM

Beef has seen some of the biggest price increases in the grocery store. Uncooked beef roasts and ra...

Beef has seen some of the biggest price increases in the grocery store. Uncooked beef roasts and raw beef steaks were up 12.5% and 9.1% for the 12 months ended in November. (Jordan Vonderhaar, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Jordan Vonderhaar, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY ALICIA WALLACE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — For the first time since early last year, food prices aren’t rising faster than overall inflation — although dining out remains a pricey endeavor.

The latest Consumer Price Index released Tuesday showed that food prices increased 2.9% for the year ended in November, coming in below the headline inflation rate of 3.1%, according to Bureau of Labor Statistics data.

It’s the first time since January 2022 that the food index did not outpace the overall CPI.

You can thank grocery prices for that: They went up 0.1% from October to bring their annual inflation rate to a mere 1.7%, the lowest since June 2021.

“The acute pressure that was on the food supply chains has retreated,” said Phil Powell, executive director of the Indiana Business Research Center and clinical associate professor of business economics and public policy at Indiana University.

Food away from home, however, is rising at more than three times that pace. In November, that index accelerated 0.4% from October and 5.3% from the year before.

Restaurant prices remain elevated because of the higher wages food service businesses have had to pay to retain workers, Powell said.

“That’s driven by labor costs and an unemployment rate that is still impressively below 4%,” he said.

Overall inflation: How grocery prices have changed since last year

Inflation pressures may be easing elsewhere in the store, but one freezer case is full of items sending a particularly chilly price shock.

Frozen non-carbonated juices and drinks are up 18.6% from last year. The tubes of frosty OJ have shot up in price because of bad weather (hurricanes, in particular) and a devastating citrus disease.

Over in the butcher case, it’s not looking much better: Beef and veal prices are up 8.7% annually, driven by uncooked beef roasts and uncooked beef steaks, which have seen prices rise 12.5% and 9.1% for the 12 months ended in November. Ground beef is up 7.2% annually.

Recent bouts of extreme drought in the United States have resulted in a reduction of cattle herds, constricting beef supply.

Other categories where inflation remains high include baby food and formula (up 7.6%); sugar and sugar substitutes (up 6.8%); and crackers (up 6.5%).

Shoppers are finally catching a break on other items: Eggs, which saw prices spike 70.1% earlier this year, are now down 22.3% as supplies ramped up after a deadly avian flu.

Waldorf Salad lovers can also rejoice: For the 12 months ended in November, lettuce prices are down 10.2%, apples are 5.8% cheaper, and fresh fruits and vegetables are down 0.2%. (The BLS puts nuts into the broader “snacks” category, which is up 2% annually.)

How prices changed last month

Potatoes saw the largest monthly increase among the food categories tracked in the CPI, rising 4.6% from October, according to data adjusted for seasonality. They were followed closely by butter, which rose 4.3%.

Citrus fruit prices (see above) accelerated for the third consecutive month, rising 3.2% from October.

Some items did get easier on the wallet: Lettuce dropped 2.9%, frozen vegetables were down 2.6%, pork chops fell 2.4% and dried beans were 2.3% lower.

KSL 5 TV Live

CNN

Dictionary.com's word of the year is "hallucinate," referring to the tendency of artificial intelli...

Harmeet Kaur, CNN

Dictionary.com’s word of the year is a common one, but it doesn’t mean what you think

“Hallucinate” is Dictionary.com’s word of the year — and no, you’re not imagining things.

1 hour ago

Doritos turned its nacho cheese chips into a spirit. (PepsiCo Design and Innovation)...

Jordan Valinsky, CNN

Doritos thinks we want nacho cheese-flavored booze

Doritos is betting on a new way to get people addicted to their tortilla chips: booze.

4 hours ago

The USS California is seen on fire at Pearl Harbor after the Japanese attack. Mandatory Credit: Fox...

rammhi Balarajan, CNN

80 years after his death at Pearl Harbor, a sailor’s remains are returned home

On December 7, 1941, the USS California – the ship on which Galaszewski was serving – was hit by torpedoes. Now Galaszewski's remains have been brought home.

6 hours ago

Marvin Haynes, 35, is hugged by a supporter as he walks out of the Minnesota Correctional Facility ...

Cheri Mossburg, Brad Parks and Rachel Webb, CNN

Wrongfully convicted Minnesota man walks free after almost 20 years in prison

After spending nearly 20 years in prison for a wrongful murder conviction, a Minnesota man was set free from a Minneapolis prison on Monday, authorities announced.

20 hours ago

In the midst of Wednesday's shooting at UNLV, one student found herself in a particularly challengi...

Isabella Martin, KTNV

Paralyzed student searches for Good Samaritan who pushed her home during UNLV shooting

A UNLV student is looking for the Good Samaritan who got her out of harm's way during the fatal school shooting.

1 day ago

The closed-down House of Fraser department store in the center of the UK town of Middlesbrough, see...

Hanna Ziady, CNN

‘Britain is broken.’ Dire poverty could usher in Victorian-era inequality

A 300-page report, published Sunday, is the latest evidence of how the UK’s economic stagnation has made it much harder to tackle poverty.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Food price hikes are no longer outpacing overall inflation