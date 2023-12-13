On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Utah family wakes up to find all its Christmas lights stolen

Dec 12, 2023, 11:16 PM | Updated: 11:38 pm

Garna Mejia's Profile Picture

BY GARNA MEJIA


KSLTV.com

ROSE PARK — A family in Rose Park had their Christmas lights and decorations stolen from their front yard Sunday night into Monday morning.

Myken Smith said the thieves somehow got to the roofline and took down two strands of lights as well as lights from her fence and bushes. The decorations and garland on her porch railing were also stolen as well as a wreath and even a doormat.

“I woke up Monday morning and everything was gone,” Smith said. “Like literally ripped from the top, they left some of the clips. They took the doormat?”

Smith said she sleeps with a fan on and didn’t hear anything but believes it occurred sometime after 11 p.m. Sunday evening.

“I opened the [front] door and the wreath is gone. I’m like ‘where’s the wreath?” Then I opened the door further and it’s all gone,” she said.

Smith said she has no idea who or how the Christmas lights were stolen. She also checked with neighbors but no one appears to have seen or heard anything either.

“I’m a single mom I’m trying to do the best for my daughter and make it seasonal for her,” Smith said. “It’s just sickening, I cried. My daughter, sixteen years old, was sitting there trying to console me.”

Smith said she later found a strand of lights around the corner from her house. She also discovered that the light bulb on her front porch light had been unscrewed.

Smith said she spend a whole day preparing her holiday display. The lights were up for less than a week before they were stolen.

“The wreath on the front door which I actually made myself,” Smith said. “I mean it’s not professional but I did it and I loved it.”

Even so, Smith isn’t letting the incident steal her Christmas spirit. She said she’s had several neighbors reach out to express their support.

“The outpouring of love was nice,” Smith said. “I’ve been here seven or eight years [and] I love the area, but you just have a few bad seeds here and there.”

Smith said is planning on filing an online police report. Unfortunately, the neighbors didn’t get surveillance footage and neither did she, but she just purchased a ring camera.

As for replacing what was lost, Smith isn’t sure if she’ll get new lights up, but she is working on a few extra decorations for inside her home.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

The Provo Utah Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. (Courtesy Church of Jesus...

Larry D. Curtis

Man arrested for vandalizing Provo temple with a hammer

A man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of vandalism at the Provo Temple.

2 hours ago

The race to replace Utah Attorney General Sean Reyes heated up Tuesday, as former GOP Chairman Dere...

Lindsay Aerts

Here’s who’s running — and not running — in the race to replace Utah AG Sean Reyes

Republican Derek Brown announced he's in, another rumored name, State Sen. Dan McCay did not return calls for comment.

5 hours ago

An image released by San Bernardino police of a woman officers shot and killed. They said she was p...

Mark Jones

California police officer saves child’s life as woman threatens to harm the 3-year-old

Police in California say a 35-year-old woman was shot Sunday after they say she pointed a gun at a 3-year-old and threatened to shoot the child.

6 hours ago

Police K-9 Zora helped Grand County sheriff's deputies find approximately 120 pounds of methampheta...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Deputies seize 120 pounds of drugs in Utah traffic stop

Grand County sheriff's deputies reported finding more than 120 pounds of various drugs inside a pickup truck pulled over for a minor traffic violation on Monday.

10 hours ago

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries following a collision between a depu...

Mark Jones

No injuries reported in collision between police vehicle and wrong way driver

The Summit County Sheriff's Office says there were no injuries following a collision between a deputy patrol vehicle and a wrong way driver.

11 hours ago

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was va...

Brianna Chavez

Salt Lake City police, other community partners encourage people to report hate crimes

Hate crimes are the topic of discussion across Salt Lake County. It comes after a nail salon was vandalized and left with a hate-filled message on the walls last week.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Utah family wakes up to find all its Christmas lights stolen