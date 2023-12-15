On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

EDUCATION & SCHOOLS

Tooele School District faces massive funding cut, pleads with legislature not to pull funding

Dec 14, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:35 pm

Lindsay Aerts's Profile Picture

BY LINDSAY AERTS


KSLTV.com

TOOELE COUNTY — The Tooele School District is pleading with state lawmakers not to pull $50 million from their current school funding budget.

Earlier this year, Tooele severed ties with an online school called MyTech High, and 8,000 students went with it to the Nebo School District, who picked up the program.

“We’re in the middle of a school year in the middle of the game, and the rules of the game have changed in our game plan that we’ve had for this entire school year, said Tooele Superintendent Dr. Mark Ernst.

Utah law stipulates that schools are funded based on the prior year’s enrollment plus growth, and it outlines how to calculate that. It also says schools can keep funding in a current year if enrollment drops.

It’s the language of the law that’s at the center of the disagreement.

The legislature argues that when enrollment drops for factors “beyond the control” of the district, funding stays. In Tooele ‘s case, legislative leaders called it a “business decision.”

Ernst argues that Utah law has historically allowed for schools to keep funding despite declining enrollment.

“I do not have a problem with them amending the code if codes need to be updated. I understand that needs to happen. Where I have my issues is I think that if we’re going to change that code, that it should be it should go into effect next fiscal year instead of five months into a current fiscal year,” he said.

The $50 million hit is massive; Ernst said it’s about a quarter of their overall budget. He said the district is preparing for the worst and hoping for the best.

“We’re trying to protect our employees and their pay, and we’re trying to do what’s best for our students. We have two schools right now that are under construction, and we are looking at possibly having to stop construction on those schools in the late opening of those schools because it’s such a large amount of money,” he said.

A sign promoting one of the new schools being built in the Tooele School District.

A sign promoting one of the new schools being built in the Tooele School District. (KSL TV)

Legislative leaders say they based their decision on their interpretation of the law.

The law reads, “To avoid penalizing a school district financially for an excessive loss in student enrollment due to factors beyond its control, the state board may allow a percentage increase in units otherwise allowable during any year when a school district’s average daily membership drops more than 4% below the average for the highest two of the preceding three years in the school district.”

Rep. Val Peterson, the chair of the powerful Executive Appropriations Committee, says Tooele’s decision to sever ties with MyTech was not “beyond their control.”

“Tooele made a business decision to end its contract with MyTech High while Nebo School District expanded its existing contract with MyTech. Therefore, the funding will move with MyTech High students to the Nebo School District. The state will not be double funding students through both Tooele and Nebo as previously presumed by some,” Peterson said.

Ernst hopes there’s still time for a compromise.

“I would love for them to reinstate that money. At the very least, sit down with us, and talk with us and say, what do you need?” he said.

Ernst said he wasn’t sure how likely the legislature would be able to do that.

The Executive Appropriations Committee is in the process of adding clarifying language to the education base budget so this can be explicitly stated.

A committee recently recommended this change, “Amend statute…to clarify that the prior year plus growth hold harmless applies to enrollment changes due to factors beyond control of an LEA determined enrollment reductions (i.e. ending a contractual relationship),” it wrote in the Dec. 5 EAC Committee meeting.

“Make the statutory change effective for current-year (FY 2024 funding distributions),” the recommendation said.

Ernst argues the old standard should be applied.

“We want to be treated fairly as every other school district has been treated when they have experienced declining enrollment,” he said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Education & Schools

Dean Phillips, 16, suffered a cardiac arrest while working out at Skyview High School, and his fami...

Debbie Worthen

Family of Utah student credits trainer for saving his life after cardiac arrest

An athletic trainer at Sky View High School in Smithfield is credited with saving the life of one of his athletes.

22 hours ago

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two...

Karah Brackin

Salt Lake City School District announces two new education initiatives

The Salt Lake City School District and Salt Lake Education Foundation announced their launch of two new education initiatives on Wednesday morning.

1 day ago

16-year-old Dean Phillips in the hospital after his cardiac arrest....

Shara Park

Utah teen saved by friends, athletic trainer after cardiac arrest in weight room

A Cache County teen is recovering at Primary Children’s Hospital after going into cardiac arrest at Sky View High School on Monday.

2 days ago

In the midst of Wednesday's shooting at UNLV, one student found herself in a particularly challengi...

Isabella Martin, KTNV

Paralyzed student searches for Good Samaritan who pushed her home during UNLV shooting

A UNLV student is looking for the Good Samaritan who got her out of harm's way during the fatal school shooting.

3 days ago

Liz Magill, President of University of Pennsylvania (Kevin Dietsch, Getty Images)...

Matt Egan, CNN

University of Pennsylvania president resigns after hearing on antisemitism

In a stunning downfall for the leader of one of the world’s most prestigious universities, Liz Magill, the president of University of Pennsylvania, voluntarily stepped down from the helm of the Ivy League school on Saturday following a torrent of criticism for her testimony about antisemitism on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

5 days ago

Las Vegas police stand near the scene of a shooting at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, Thursda...

Elizabeth Wolfe, Taylor Romine, Jay Croft and Alaa Elassar, CNN

‘Target list,’ ammo and conspiracy theories: Authorities reveal details on gunman who killed 3 UNLV faculty members

The 67-year-old career college professor who fatally shot three faculty members this week at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, kept a “target list” of faculty at the school and elsewhere, said authorities searching for a motive.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Tooele School District faces massive funding cut, pleads with legislature not to pull funding