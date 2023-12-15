Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereal to due possible salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company announced a voluntary recall of over 40 products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the company, the products were sold in stores across the U.S. and have a variety of “best before” dates, with the latest being Oct. 1, 2024.

The products include granola bars like Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip and Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip to granola cereal products like Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal and Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal.

The company asks anyone with recalled products to dispose of them immediately. If customers would like a reimbursement, they can go to the company’s recall page.

For a complete list of recalled products, visit the impacted product list page.