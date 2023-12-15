On the Site:
Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereal to due possible salmonella risk

Dec 15, 2023, 4:06 PM | Updated: 5:37 pm

A large box of Quaker Oats is displayed in a first-floor lobby window December 4, 2000 at Quaker''s...

A large box of Quaker Oats is displayed in a first-floor lobby window December 4, 2000 at Quaker''s headquarters in Chicago. PepsiCo Inc. has struck a deal to buy the Chicago-based Quaker Oats Co., including its prized Gatorade sports drink, for $13.4 billion in stock, ending more than a month of speculation over who might acquire Quaker. (Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

(Photo by Tim Boyle/Newsmakers)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

The Quaker Oats Company announced a voluntary recall of over 40 products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

According to the company, the products were sold in stores across the U.S. and have a variety of “best before” dates, with the latest being Oct. 1, 2024.

The products include granola bars like Quaker Big Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip and Quaker Chewy Bars Chocolate Chip to granola cereal products like Quaker Puffed Granola Blueberry Vanilla Cereal and Quaker Puffed Granola Apple Cinnamon Cereal.

The company asks anyone with recalled products to dispose of them immediately. If customers would like a reimbursement, they can go to the company’s recall page.

For a complete list of recalled products, visit the impacted product list page.

 

