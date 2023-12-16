On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

NATIONAL NEWS

Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens, but $2,000 gold bars

Dec 16, 2023, 3:09 PM

A 24-karrot 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s s...

A 24-karrot 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week. (Angus Mordant, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Angus Mordant, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY NATHANIEL MEYERSOHN, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Would you like a $2,000 gold bar at Costco with your $4.99 rotisserie chicken?

Yes, Costco sells more than just toilet paper, office supplies and food items, and the company is quite effective at it. A 24-karat 1 oz. Gold Bar PAMP Suisse Lady Fortuna Veriscan was listed as sold out on Costco’s site this week and bars usually sell out hours after being posted on Costco’s website, according to chief financial officer Richard Galanti.

The wholesale retailer began selling gold online in September and 1 oz. gold bars on Friday were going for $2,069.99, with a limit of two bars per Costco membership. According to the Costco website, the non-refundable gold comes “in a sealed black assay card” and is “individually stamped with a unique serial number.”

The company sold more than $100 million worth of gold bars last quarter, Galanti told analysts during the company’s earnings call on Thursday.

Company continues to show strong profits

Costco’s success in selling gold comes as the company continues to report strong profits from the pandemic in 2020, when customers rushed to stores to load up on groceries and household staples.

Millions of first-time customers signed up for club memberships during the pandemic and have held onto them, pushing Costco’s member rolls to all-time highs. Shares of Costco (COST) have surged over 45% this year.

Gold prices, meanwhile, hit an all-time high earlier this month, buoyed by growing expectations of interest rate cuts among investors, a weaker dollar and geopolitical tensions. When interest rates are low, falling or — as in this case — expected to fall, demand for Treasuries ebbs, and gold, which doesn’t pay out any interest, becomes relatively more attractive.

Over a longer timeframe, gold has benefited from another factor: a deep sense of global unease. Investors typically see the metal as a safe haven since it is a tangible, scarce asset that, in theory, holds its value. However, the tricky part for investors is selling back the physical gold, which can be risky and expensive.

KSL 5 TV Live

National News

“Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes w...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Salmonella outbreak linked with cantaloupe products, with four deaths reported

An ongoing outbreak of salmonella infections linked with cantaloupe products continues to expand, with 302 cases in 42 states as of Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

5 hours ago

During the spring, the Wisconsin Historical Society plans to survey the shipwreck found by a father...

Zoe Sottile, CNN

Father and daughter fishing find century-old shipwreck Lake Michigan

A father and daughter thought they found a rare Green Bay Octopus, but it was actually a never-before-seen wreck of a ship that sunk in 1871.

6 hours ago

A gray wolf is seen in a trail camera image on the Sherman Creek Ranch, March 26, 2023, near Walden...

Jesse Bedayn, Associated Press

Federal judge denies cattle industry’s request to temporarily halt wolf reintroduction in Colorado

A federal judge has denied a request to halt the reintroduction of gray wolves in Colorado just days away from the predators’ release.

20 hours ago

[File] Jeopardy sign (Tyler Golden/ABC)...

Associated Press

Mayim Bialik says she’s out as a host of TV quiz show ‘Jeopardy!’

Mayim Bialik won’t be giving answers as a host of “Jeopardy!” anymore.

20 hours ago

Scientists have searched for years to understand the cause of morning sickness and hope that they m...

Jen Christensen, CNN

Scientists may have found the cause of morning sickness and see hope for treatment

Most people who get pregnant develop a condition called morning sickness; some have such severe forms that they need to be hospitalized.

1 day ago

A large box of Quaker Oats is displayed in a first-floor lobby window December 4, 2000 at Quaker''s...

Michael Houck

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereal to due possible salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company announced a voluntary recall of over 40 products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Costco’s hottest item isn’t rotisserie chickens, but $2,000 gold bars