On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Orem man battling cancer hopes to check meeting Dolly Parton off bucket list

Dec 16, 2023, 9:10 PM

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meeting Dolly Parton off his budget list. (Alice Gold)

(Alice Gold)

Brianna Chavez's Profile Picture

BY BRIANNA CHAVEZ


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meeting Dolly Parton off his bucket list.

LeGrand Gold, who grew up in Tennessee like Parton, said he does not remember a time where he disliked her. He’s a fan of her music, the way “it tells stories.” He and his wife Alice Gold raised their five kids around Parton, taking trips to Dollywood and even reading them books sent to them through Dolly’s Imagination Library – a free book gifting program.

“From the time a child is born until they go to kindergarten, every month she mails out books,” LeGrand Gold said. “She does stuff like that I think is really cool.”

“She’s unapologetic about loving everyone,” Alice Gold said.

That love is something the Gold family is trying to embody as LeGrand is in the midst of his cancer battle.He was diagnosed with stage four colorectal cancer in 2021.

Creating a bucket list

During a breakfast date, Alice came up with the idea to create a bucket list for LeGrand or LG as she calls him to try and complete.

“He was going through a really kind of down phase of just over everything,” Alice Gold said. “So just got out the napkin and started saying, ‘what do you want to do? What do you want to do before you die?'”

A year ago, LeGrand made a list of 11 things called “LG’s List of Living” which includes attending a March Madness game.

“The number one, because I love college basketball,” he said “So that was that’s the first thing that came to mind.”

While he hasn’t been able to check that off his list, his favorite item he has checked off is a trip to Chicago he took to see Natalie Merchant in concert.

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meeting Dolly Parton off his budget list. (Alice Gold)

He also went to an NBA game in hopes of seeing Charles Barkley during a taping of “Inside the NBA” for TNT. He got an RV and took a road trip.

LeGrand’s health however is declining. Doctors told him he only has several months to live after he stopped responding to treatment. He is now entering hospice care.

“I’m doing things like picking a cemetery, picking a mortuary, picking a lawyer to go do your last will, it’s stuff (I) never thought I’d do,” he said.

Alice took to social media, writing Dolly Patron asking her to help fulfill one of her husband’s final wishes of meeting one of his favorite artists.

(Alice Gold) (Alice Gold)

Grateful for all who have helped

The post has been shared by family, friends, and strangers alike, something Alice and her family is grateful for.

“I have gotten so many messages from all over the place,” she said “That’s been the most heartwarming thing. Even if he never gets to meet Dolly, we’re at the end of his life and that all of these two strangers have come out…and reached out and said, ‘I will do what I can. I don’t know you, but we want to make this happen.'”

While there’s so much more LeGrand and his family wish they can do, the wish on his list right now is a greeting from the Queen of Country.

“I would just say, Dolly, you’ve helped me through the last two years, and it means a lot to me,” LeGrand Gold said.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

emergency lights...

Mark Jones

Kearns house fire claims the life of one person

Unified Fire Authority says one person died Saturday night following a house fire.

2 hours ago

The "A Babe is Born" live nativity began Friday night in Lehi. While it's meant to spread Christmas...

Brittany Tait

Local live nativity hopes to raise thousands of dollars for refugees again this year

The "A Babe is Born" live nativity began Friday night in Lehi. While it's meant to spread Christmas sprit, it's also provides assistance to refugees.

3 hours ago

Residents in Eagle Mountain have recently discovered damage to their property, specifically their g...

KSL TV

Eagle Mountain residents frustrated after discovering damage to garage doors

Residents in Eagle Mountain have recently discovered damage to their property, specifically their garage doors.

4 hours ago

A sign on the exterior of the Front Climbing Club is pictured on Friday in Salt Lake City. This wee...

Carter Williams

Popular Salt Lake climbing gym gets $2M loan from city for big expansion

The Front Climbing Club, a popular gym with large climbing walls in Salt Lake City's Ballpark neighborhood, is getting a boost from the city as it grows its flagship location into an even larger campus.

6 hours ago

53-year-old Brian Hulse, the brother of Utah's lieutenant governor, Deidre Henderson....

Mark Jones

Lt. Gov. Henderson says her brother has been safely located

Utah Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson announced Saturday afternoon her brother, who had gone missing, earlier in the week, has been safely found.

8 hours ago

A Salt Lake City Police SUV parked along 900 West with its overhead lights activated as officers in...

Michael Houck

Man shot near Folsom Avenue, Salt Lake City police searching for suspect

A 34-year-old man was sent to the hospital after being shot Saturday morning, police say.

12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Orem man battling cancer hopes to check meeting Dolly Parton off bucket list