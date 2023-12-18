On the Site:
Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson will seek reelection next year

Dec 18, 2023, 2:07 PM

FILE: Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson (Phot: Jeffrey D. Allred, Deseret News)

BY BRIDGER BEAL-CVETKO, KSL.COM


SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson is running for reelection in 2024, she announced in a video Monday while highlighting her efforts to expand parks and trails, combat homelessness and improve air quality in the county.

Wilson also drew on her experience as a volunteer during the 2002 Winter Olympic Games in Salt Lake City as she looked ahead to the likely return of the Games in 2034.

“During my time as mayor we’ve gone through a period of change and transformational investment, but there is still work to be done,” Wilson said. “Whether it’s preparing for the 2034 Olympics or building critical infrastructure to grow our economy and provide a high standard of living for our residents, I am running again to build upon what we’ve started and secure our future for generations to come.”

Wilson became mayor in 2019 to fill the vacancy left by former Mayor Ben McAdams and was elected to a full four-year term in 2020. She previously served on the Salt Lake County Council beginning in 2005.

In her announcement video, Wilson touted recent efforts to give children free access to the county’s recreation centers and bring more affordable housing online in the county. Wilson joined Gov. Spencer Cox and Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall in announcing an agreement between various state and local entities to expand emergency homeless shelters in the county while cracking down on unsanctioned campsites.

Wilson’s current mayoral term ends in early 2025.

