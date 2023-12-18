St. George police arrest five Texas men involved in ATM robbery

ST. GEORGE — After issuing a public safety alert, St. George police say they arrested five Texas men for stealing from an ATM on Monday.

St. George police say the robbery happened at approximately 1:30 p.m. at the Wells Fargo ATM on 1218 South River Road. Witnesses reported “multiple black males and one white female involved in the robbery.”

Police say a witness followed the suspect and provided information that led to the arrest of three men. According to police affidavits and the Washington County Jail, two more men were arrested shortly afterward.

According to the affidavit, the five men were located in the same area and are from Texas. Police believe the suspects were involved in a similar ATM robbery that happened in northern Utah on Saturday.

“If you live in the Bloomington Hills area, specifically, Sherman Drive, Sherman Circle and Fort Pierce and those surrounding areas, we ask that you check your side yards, garbage cans, sheds, etc. for evidence related to this robbery,” St. George police posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

If suspected evidence is found, police are asking residents to not to touch it and contact them immediately.

Earlier Monday, St. George police asked residents in Bloomington Hills to secure their homes due to the robbery. Police described one of the suspects as a black man wearing a ski mask, black hoodie, and blue jeans.