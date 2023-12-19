On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

11 Utahns infected with salmonella associated with cantaloupe recall

Dec 18, 2023, 5:08 PM | Updated: 5:21 pm

Cantaloupe halves are displayed for sale at a supermarket in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. In...

Cantaloupe halves are displayed for sale at a supermarket in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. In 2023, hundreds of people in the U.S. and Canada have been sickened in a growing outbreak of salmonella poisoning linked to contaminated whole and pre-cut cantaloupe. (AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

(AP Photo/Mary Conlon)

Larry D. Curtis's Profile Picture

BY LARRY D. CURTIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Eleven people in Utah have been infected with salmonella, connected to the nationwide outbreak involving cantaloupe.

The 11 people range in age from 2 to 83. Five of those 11 had to be hospitalized in the outbreak that has killed four people nationally, according to The Utah Department of Health and Human services. Since mid November, more than 300 people in 42 states have been infected.

Health officials said if you buy or are served pre-cut cantaloupe and you don’t know what brands were used, do not eat the fruit. Rising recalled cantaloupes does not make them safe to eat. If your brand is part of the recall or you don’t know the brand, health officials say to throw the food out.

(Utah's DHHS) (Utah's DHHS) (Utah's DHHS) (Utah's DHHS) (Utah's DHHS)

A recall has been issued for the cantaloupes, branded Malichita and Rudy whole melons. They may have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy” with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” according to Utah’s DHHS.

They also include

  • TGD Cuts cantaloupe chunks, missed fruit and fruit trays with use-by dates from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24.
  • Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrace cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes with best-by dates from Nov. 7 – Nov. 12.
  • Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 – Nov. 8.
  • Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market, and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys, and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 – Nov. 8.
  • Cut Fruit Express cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with use-by dates from Nov. 4 – Nov. 6.
  • Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

Salmonella is a bacteria that typically lives in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, humans with salmonella infection experience diarrhea that can be bloody, a fever and stomach cramps. Some people have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

Salmonella outbreak linked with cantaloupe products, with four deaths reported

It recommends calling a doctor if the infected person has diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 F or diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody stools or prolonged vomiting that prevents the infected from keeping liquids down. Signs of dehydration include

  • Making very little urine
  • Dry mouth and throat
  • Dizziness when standing up

More information about the recall can be found at the FDA website.

 

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Salt Lake City's capitol building through a dense layer of fog and smog on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Smog poses health concerns for Salt Lake City; doctor advises change

A local doctor warns against the possible health effects of Salt Lake City's pollution problem that's heavily present in the valley, advocating for community members to change some of their daily habits during the worst of it.

46 minutes ago

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meetin...

Brianna Chavez

Orem man battling cancer hopes to check meeting Dolly Parton off bucket list

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meeting Dolly Parton off his bucket list.

2 days ago

“Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes w...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Salmonella outbreak linked with cantaloupe products, with four deaths reported

An ongoing outbreak of salmonella infections linked with cantaloupe products continues to expand, with 302 cases in 42 states as of Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

2 days ago

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. One way is to get moving once and a while....

Emma Benson

5 tips for a heart-healthy holiday

No one wants to spend their holiday at the hospital. Here are five tips from a medical expert to keep your heart health top of mind this season.

3 days ago

Chuck Tabaracci in front of The Treasury (made famous by the Indiana Jones movies), the starting po...

Emma Benson

Utah marathon runner puts added emphasis on heart health for the holidays

A Utah runner who survived a heart murmur and valve blockage is urging others to keep health in mind during the holidays.

3 days ago

A large box of Quaker Oats is displayed in a first-floor lobby window December 4, 2000 at Quaker''s...

Michael Houck

Quaker Oats recalls granola bars, cereal to due possible salmonella risk

The Quaker Oats Company announced a voluntary recall of over 40 products because they might be contaminated with salmonella.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

11 Utahns infected with salmonella associated with cantaloupe recall