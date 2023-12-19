11 Utahns infected with salmonella associated with cantaloupe recall

SALT LAKE CITY — Eleven people in Utah have been infected with salmonella, connected to the nationwide outbreak involving cantaloupe.

The 11 people range in age from 2 to 83. Five of those 11 had to be hospitalized in the outbreak that has killed four people nationally, according to The Utah Department of Health and Human services. Since mid November, more than 300 people in 42 states have been infected.

Health officials said if you buy or are served pre-cut cantaloupe and you don’t know what brands were used, do not eat the fruit. Rising recalled cantaloupes does not make them safe to eat. If your brand is part of the recall or you don’t know the brand, health officials say to throw the food out.

A recall has been issued for the cantaloupes, branded Malichita and Rudy whole melons. They may have a sticker that says “Malichita” or “Rudy” with the number “4050” and “Product of Mexico/produit du Mexique” according to Utah’s DHHS.

They also include

TGD Cuts cantaloupe chunks, missed fruit and fruit trays with use-by dates from Nov. 2 through Nov. 24.

Freshness Guaranteed and RaceTrace cantaloupe chunks, seasonal blend, melon mixes and fruit mixes with best-by dates from Nov. 7 – Nov. 12.

Kroger, Sprouts Farmers Market and Trader Joe’s cantaloupe chunks, mixed melons, fruit medleys and fruit trays with best-by dates from Oct. 28 – Nov. 8.

Cut Fruit Express cantaloupe chunks, melon mixes, and fruit mixes with use-by dates from Nov. 4 – Nov. 6.

Bix Produce cantaloupe fruit cups and mixed fruit cups with sell-by dates of Oct. 25 and Oct. 26.

Salmonella is a bacteria that typically lives in animal and human intestines and are shed through feces. According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control, humans with salmonella infection experience diarrhea that can be bloody, a fever and stomach cramps. Some people have nausea, vomiting or a headache.

It recommends calling a doctor if the infected person has diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 F or diarrhea for more than three days that is not improving, bloody stools or prolonged vomiting that prevents the infected from keeping liquids down. Signs of dehydration include

Making very little urine

Dry mouth and throat

Dizziness when standing up

More information about the recall can be found at the FDA website.