OUTDOORS & RECREATION

Cottonwood Connect shuttles return for 2023-24 ski season

Dec 19, 2023, 6:37 PM | Updated: 7:17 pm

Katija Stjepovic's Profile Picture

BY KATIJA STJEPOVIC


COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — The Cottonwood Connect ski shuttle is returning on Friday for the 2023-24 ski season after a successful year of offering eco-friendly ski transportation, according to county and city leaders.

“We are hoping for a lot of snow this year, and we are also hoping that we can do our best as residents to avoid the mess that we have seen in the past years,” said Salt Lake County Mayor Jenny Wilson.

Last season, Utah Transit Authority reduced bus services in Little and Big Cottonwood Canyons. County leaders and resort staff collaborated to create a new shuttle service to keep up with visitors.

“We started earlier, we learned a lot of information last year on what works and what does work, and we have expanded our partnerships this year,” Wilson said.

Last year, the shuttle ran for 12 weeks and transported over 9,000 riders back and forth from resorts in both canyons, with most riders being from out of town.

“We are going to continue to build every year on these common sense solutions,” Wilson said.

Sandy City Mayor Monica Zoltanski said the program is helping with congestion and Utah’s air quality issue.

“By carpooling, ridesharing, taking mass transit, and now the shuttle service through Cottonwood Connect, we can all plan a part in protecting our air quality and protecting the wear and tear in on our canyons,” Zoltanski said.

One bus can fit 28 passengers, with round-trip tickets costing $20 and one-way tickets costing $10. The bus service will go until April 14, 2023, and reservations can be made at the Cottonwood Connect website.

