On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

STOP FOR STUDENTS

Salt Lake City hoping to make streets safer for K-12 students through nearly $1M grant

Dec 20, 2023, 2:56 PM

A cyclist watches traffic before crossing 400 East at 200 South in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March...

A cyclist watches traffic before crossing 400 East at 200 South in Salt Lake City on Tuesday, March 22, 2022. A $953,600 grant has been awarded to Salt Lake City to help make its streets safer — particularly for K-12 students. (Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

(Scott G Winterton, Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY LOGAN STEFANICH, KSL.COM


KSL.com

SALT LAKE CITY — The federal government has awarded $953,600 to Salt Lake City to help make its streets safer — particularly for K-12 students.

The U.S. Department of Transportation administered the grant through Safe Streets and Roads for All to pilot interactive safety education programs in Salt Lake City School District schools, according to a release from the city.

“Every street should be the safest street in Salt Lake City, period. That’s especially true for roads near our schools,” Salt Lake City Mayor Erin Mendenhall said.

Through the grant, the TravelWell Schools program will be delivered to K-12 classrooms across Salt Lake City and students will learn about safe streets through the use of technology with digital mapping to identify real-time travel behaviors, problems and solutions.

“This grant funding will advance our Vision Zero goals and make Salt Lake City’s streets a safer place for kids because no death is acceptable. We won’t stop looking for ways to address street safety for all Salt Lakers,” Mendenhall continued.

Vision Zero refers to a city initiative launched by Mendenall in 2022 that aims to eliminate all traffic fatalities and serious injuries on city streets by 2035.

Along with the Salt Lake City School District, the city will be partnering with the nonprofit Children’s Media Workshop to target education and outreach efforts to underserved communities. The pilot will be used to inform the city’s Safe Streets for All action plan, which is in the process of being developed with the Wasatch Front Regional Council.

“The exciting thing about this grant and partnership is that it provides an opportunity for us to crowdsource feedback directly from students, enabling us to make targeted safety investments where that will provide the highest benefit for them,” Jon Larsen, transportation division director for Salt Lake City, said in a statement.

Overall, Utah communities have received just over $2.3 million in funds from Safe Streets and Roads for All.

KSL 5 TV Live

Stop For Students

Noah McArthur (left) in the hospital with his mother, Christine Sara (right) (Courtesy: Christine S...

Emma Benson

Local school district making changes after 3 students hit in crosswalks

After three teenagers were hit by a car in the last year, Wasatch School District is implementing new safety features on their city's streets.

12 days ago

Andre Posen, his wife Bridgette, and their two children. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

‘They saved my family’: father recounts miracles after his family was hit by a car

The father and husband of a family who was hit by a car and pinned underneath it recounts his side of the story, crediting their livelihood and survival to miracles, a group of teenagers, and an airmen that came to their rescue.

14 days ago

Ava Saunders came home from the hospital after being hit by a car in September. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Heber City teen hit in a crosswalk gets warm welcome home

There was a warm homecoming Wednesday for a teen from Heber who was hit by a car in a crosswalk in late September.

14 days ago

13-year-old Kaisley Raybourne, who was hit by a car. (Courtesy: Raybourne family)...

Shelby Lofton

Unified police search for hit-and-run driver who hit Magna teen

Unified police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a 13-year-old and fleeing from the scene early Tuesday morning.

15 days ago

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta Tuesday, a 12-year-old was hit by a car and ...

Larry D. Curtis

Car hits, seriously injures child on Delta’s Main Street

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta today, a 12-year old was hit by car and seriously injured.

15 days ago

(Courtesy of the Parr family)...

Shara Park

Family of Isabelle Parr celebrates her life on the anniversary of her death

A Holladay family is offering forgiveness to the driver of a hit and run accident that took the life of UVU student Isabelle Parr.

20 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Salt Lake City hoping to make streets safer for K-12 students through nearly $1M grant