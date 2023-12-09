On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

STOP FOR STUDENTS

Local school district making changes after 3 students hit in crosswalks

Dec 8, 2023, 7:11 PM | Updated: 7:18 pm

Emma Benson's Profile Picture

BY EMMA BENSON


KSLTV.com

HEBER CITY — Christine Sara is thankful that her son is alive.

“It’s a complete shock to a parent to get a phone call like that,” she said.

Her son, 14-year-old Noah McArthur, was biking to school one morning when a driver failed to yield and hit him in the crosswalk.

“He had a broken pelvis, broken collarbone, and a fractured skull,” his mom said. “He was in a severe concussion for a good 24 hours.

Unfortunately, Noah’s story isn’t unique.

Noah in a hospital bed after being hit by a car. (Courtesy: Christine Sara)

He’s one of three Wasatch High School students in just the last few months who have been hit while trying to get to or from school. One of those students just came home a few days ago after being in the ICU for weeks.

“It was a tough fall for our school and community to have three of our own go through that,” said Wasatch High School Assistant Principal Ryan Bishop.

Bishop says the school district is running a student safety campaign focused on preventing these accidents from happening in the future.

“We’re just trying to make sure that we’re doing everything we can, whether they’re behind the wheel or walking, to look out for each other,” he said.

Bishop said they get the message out through school announcements and through the help of their student journalists. Their efforts also include installing a stoplight near the school – which will be up and running before the end of the year – as well as adding crossing guards.

Mike Morrison is out there daily during lunchtime, helping students cross the street.

“It’s just something I wanted to do,” he said. “I wanted to make sure the kids are safe.”

Crossing guards in place at Main Street in Heber. They are there during lunch hours from 11-1 every school day. (KSL TV’s Emma Benson)

Christine thinks that the real problem is growth.

“It’s not just about money and selling every lot that we possibly can sell,” she said. “It’s more about the safety of our community and the people in our community. And I feel like that needs to be taken into more consideration.”

Whatever the root cause, both Christine and Vice Principal Bishop say it’s important for parents to have conversations at home with their kids about being aware, like staying off their phones when walking or driving. Bishop said those messages are being echoed at school.

Parents like Christine hope these changes, as well as future changes, will put an end to these accidents.

“I don’t know exactly what the answer is, but I just hope it stops happening,” she said.

Christine and Noah with their family. (Courtesy: Christine Sara)

KSL 5 TV Live

Stop For Students

Andre Posen, his wife Bridgette, and their two children. (KSL TV)...

Debbie Worthen

‘They saved my family’: father recounts miracles after his family was hit by a car

The father and husband of a family who was hit by a car and pinned underneath it recounts his side of the story, crediting their livelihood and survival to miracles, a group of teenagers, and an airmen that came to their rescue.

2 days ago

Ava Saunders came home from the hospital after being hit by a car in September. (KSL TV)...

Lindsay Aerts

Heber City teen hit in a crosswalk gets warm welcome home

There was a warm homecoming Wednesday for a teen from Heber who was hit by a car in a crosswalk in late September.

2 days ago

13-year-old Kaisley Raybourne, who was hit by a car. (Courtesy: Raybourne family)...

Shelby Lofton

Unified police search for hit-and-run driver who hit Magna teen

Unified police are looking for the driver responsible for hitting a 13-year-old and fleeing from the scene early Tuesday morning.

3 days ago

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta Tuesday, a 12-year-old was hit by a car and ...

Larry D. Curtis

Car hits, seriously injures child on Delta’s Main Street

As several children were crossing Main Street in Delta today, a 12-year old was hit by car and seriously injured.

3 days ago

(Courtesy of the Parr family)...

Shara Park

Family of Isabelle Parr celebrates her life on the anniversary of her death

A Holladay family is offering forgiveness to the driver of a hit and run accident that took the life of UVU student Isabelle Parr.

8 days ago

11th and Harrison...

Katija Stjepovic

City begins safety improvements at 11th and Harrison

Salt Lake City has been working hard, trying to make intersections safer for our children and students.

16 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

a diverse group of students raising their hands in a classroom...

Little Orchard Preschool

6 Benefits of Preschool for Kids

Some of the benefits of preschool for kids include developing independence, curiosity, and learning more about the world.

Local school district making changes after 3 students hit in crosswalks