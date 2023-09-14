On the Site:
Race to Replace Chris Stewart
Teen critically injured after being hit by van in Heber City crosswalk

Sep 14, 2023, 11:34 AM

FILE: A Heber City police vehicle is pictured on Friday, March 12, 2021. (Scott G. Winterton/Deseret News)

BY JOSH ELLIS


HEBER CITY, Utah — A 14-year-old boy was hospitalized after he was hit by a work van on his way to school Thursday morning.

Officials with the Heber City Police Department said the boy was on his bicycle as entered a crosswalk at the intersection of 1200 South and 500 East. Police said the crosswalk crosses five lanes of traffic and has flashing caution lights, which were activated at the time of the crash.

A work van, traveling east on 1200 South, failed to yield to the flashing lights and struck the boy in the crosswalk. Police said the boy was taken to Utah Valley Hospital in critical but stable condition.

The van’s driver was cited with failure to yield to a pedestrian’s right of way in a school crosswalk, according to police.

