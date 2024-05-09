Man killed after Provo Canyon car crash

PROVO — A man was killed after a car crash took place in Provo Canyon Thursday, according to Utah Highway Patrol.

Officials report that at approximately 3:59 p.m., a Chevy Cobalt was going westbound down the canyon when they lost control due to heavy rain.

The Chevy spun into eastbound lanes. UHP reports a Kia Sorrento hit the driver’s side of the Chevy.

The male driver of the Chevy was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead, according to officials. The driver of the Sorrento was transported to a hospital with minor to major condition.

Eastbound lanes are blocked, and there is one lane in each direction in the westbound lanes. UHP estimates eastbound lanes will reopen at approximately 6:30 p.m.