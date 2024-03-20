Child injured in hit-and-run crash outside Salt Lake City elementary school

SALT LAKE CITY — An 8-year-old boy was injured after getting hit by a car outside Mary W. Jackson Elementary School Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Salt Lake City Police Department, the driver fled the scene. Police said they later identified the driver and were working to find them.

The incident happened at approximately 2:45 p.m. at 750 W. 200 North.

The boy had minor injuries, according to police.

The boy, Emiliano Magana, a second grader, told KSL TV he was heading to his mother’s car when he got hit.

“When I was running, he saw me,” Emiliano said, “and he still kept on driving.”

“I was mad,” Evelyn Gonzalez, the boy’s mother, said. “They just kept going, and the police said that he got hit pretty hard.”

Gonzalez said she planned to take her son to the doctor to get checked out.