On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

SOCIAL MEDIA

New Lyft option matching female, nonbinary passengers with drivers makes travelers feel safer

Dec 20, 2023, 6:50 PM

Shelby Lofton's Profile Picture

BY SHELBY LOFTON


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — Women taking Lyft rides to and from events and gatherings this holiday season have a new safety feature they can use.

The Lyft rideshare app recently launched Women+ Connect in Salt Lake City. It allows both passengers and drivers to opt in to be paired with a female or nonbinary person when one is available, but it is not guaranteed.

Crystal Cooper said she’s been driving for Lyft for nearly 10 years. She said, especially as an overnight driver, she’s thrilled to see this option.

“Honestly, it brought tears to my eyes because I have been waiting for this,” Cooper said. “These are conversations I’ve been having with my passengers for years.”

Cooper said many of her riders over the years have expressed safety concerns.

“I’ve picked up so many women that have been at the bars, picked up women from parties, nonbinary folks, LGBTQIA folks who are just wanting to find a safe ride home, and sometimes they just don’t feel safe in certain circumstances,” she said.

Cooper said she’s had scary encounters from the driver’s seat, too.

“I had a guy like snarling in my car,” she said. “I’ve had people try to get into the front seat. I’ve had many times where I’ve almost been attacked, and I’ve been assaulted.”

Cooper said not all men give her or other people problems, but she wishes behaviors would change.

“Men, just stop being creepy to the drivers and to the passengers,” she said.

She said the Women+ Connect feature will help more women get to where they need to go.

“Female riders told me that they stopped taking rideshare in general until they heard about this,” Cooper said.

Cooper said one criticism is many of her passengers don’t know about the option. She wishes it was advertised more. She hopes the new feature incentivizes people to sign up to drive. She estimates only 30% of drivers in Salt Lake City are female.

“That would be a really great thing to be able to say… women, nonbinary, trans folks to be able to come out and say, ‘Hey, I can go and I can drive at night,'” she said.

Rideshare passengers at Salt Lake International Airport told KSL TV they felt the same way.

“A girl traveling alone with another girl sometimes makes you feel safer than maybe a girl traveling with a guy,” traveler Emma Stallings said.

Many said they’re excited to take advantage of the option.

“For some reason, I do feel safer if I know that it’s a woman rather than a man only because I travel alone,” said Jeanette Edwards, another traveler. “I think I would prefer it if I’m with my grandchildren as well.”

Edwards said she’s never had a negative experience with an Uber or Lyft driver, regardless of gender, but she said she appreciates having the option.

“I feel like women have each other’s backs,” she said. “I think we need to.”

Lyft users can opt into the Women + Connect feature by:

  1. Open the menu icon in the top left-hand corner of the app.
  2. Tap ‘view profile’
  3. Click on the pencil edit option
  4. Select ‘gender’
  5. Switch on the toggle for ‘Women+ Connect’

KSL 5 TV Live

Social Media

FILE - In this Jan. 10, 2021, file photo, the website of the social media platform Parler is displa...

Associated Press

Social media platform Parler plans to relaunch early next year

The social media platform Parler is relaunching ahead of next year’s presidential elections.

2 hours ago

FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page, Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. Good news ...

Associated Press

What did you Google in 2023? ‘Barbie,’ Israel-Hamas war are among the year’s top internet searches

Google released its “Year in Search,” a roundup of 2023’s top global queries, ranging from unforgettable pop culture moments (hello, Barbenheimer), to the loss of beloved figures and tragic news carrying worldwide repercussions.

9 days ago

Elon Musk may restore Alex Jones account on X. (Reuters)...

Clare Duffy, CNN

Elon Musk signals he will restore the X account of notorious conspiracy theorist Alex Jones

Elon Musk signaled Saturday that he would restore the account of right-wing extremist Alex Jones on X, formerly known as Twitter, reversing a 2018 decision by the company’s previous management to deplatform the notorious conspiracy theorist after he repeatedly broke rules prohibiting harassment and hate.

11 days ago

File - The OpenAI logo appears on a mobile phone in front of a screen showing part of the company w...

EU AI

Europe’s world-leading artificial intelligence rules are facing a do-or-die moment

Hailed as a world first, European Union artificial intelligence rules are facing a make-or-break moment as negotiators try to hammer out the final details this week — talks complicated by the sudden rise of generative AI that produces human-like work.

16 days ago

Meta has been collecting the personal information of children without their parents’ consent. Man...

Eva Rothenberg, CNN

Meta collected children’s data from Instagram accounts, unsealed court document alleges

Since at least 2019, Meta has knowingly refused to shut down the majority of accounts belonging to children under the age of 13 while collecting their personal information without their parents’ consent.

24 days ago

FILE - Text from the ChatGPT page of the OpenAI website is shown in this photo, in New York, Feb. 2...

MICHAEL LIEDTKE and BARBARA ORTUTAY AP Technology Writers

Corporate, global leaders peer into a future expected to be reshaped by AI, for better or worse

President Joe Biden and other global leaders have spent the past few days melding minds with Silicon Valley titans about AI in San Francisco.

1 month ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

New Lyft option matching female, nonbinary passengers with drivers makes travelers feel safer