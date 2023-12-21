On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

HEALTH

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives

Dec 21, 2023, 3:14 PM

Karah Brackin's Profile Picture

BY KARAH BRACKIN


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — For young children or those who may be more mentally vulnerable, the holidays can be a wonderful time to celebrate connection with family — but they can also pose speed bumps to navigate together.

There are steps to take to be mindful of our loved ones this holiday season.

McCall Lyon, doctor and teleconsultation director for The Children’s Center Utah, says keeping the happy in holidays takes a delicate balance.

“We see so much excitement and positive anticipation this time of year. Excitement and positive expectations are next-door neighbors to nervousness and being overwhelmed and being over stimulated,” Lyon said.

Lyon said there is power in politely setting boundaries.

“The phrase, ‘No, thank you,’ for little kids — I think it could be very helpful to divide activities or events, maybe into smaller or digestible chunks, so to speak,” said Lyon.

For instance, if there are two parties scheduled back-to-back, she said while that may be a lot for a little child to take in at once, she suggested creating some space between one and the other can work its own magic.

“Maybe down-regulate, have some time to something quiet and comfortable together. Read a book, color a picture. Then maybe they’ll be more regulated and they can go to that second party,” said Lyon.

It is also important to create a special space for family members who may live with dementia.

Kristy Russell, the state’s Alzheimer’s disease and related dementias specialist, advised having a physical, quiet space in your home for that person with dementia to relax.

“Some of this hustle and bustle and all of the lights and decorations can be really overwhelming when your brain doesn’t know how to process that,” Russell said.

With big family gatherings, she said it is also a good idea to look at smaller groups.

“Maybe have them come in shifts. So, you have one child and their kids, and then again when you’re having that one-on-one time to actually make those memories, versus overwhelming somebody with dementia,” Russell said.

The biggest things to remember across all ages are the small things.

“Probably what is going to stay with kids across the years is the memories they make together,” Lyon said.

“Keep it as simple as you can. Maybe remove some of the lights. Stick to the most important parts,” Russell said.

Russell said if you have a loved one who lives with dementia, communication with other family members and catching them up to speed is key.

It is also important to be mindful of routines.

Later in the day, Russell said people naturally grow more tired. For those living with dementia, their brains are working overtime, so she advised planning earlier in the day as something to consider.

KSL 5 TV Live

Health

Zachary working on "Finding Balance"...

Peter Rosen

Utah artist painted life and death scenes as metaphors. Then they became all-too-real

A local artist who paints the precarious nature of life found himself in a uncertain waters because of his health.

23 hours ago

The FDA says its investigation into contaminated cinnamon applesauce pouches hasn't found any other...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Cinnamon applesauce investigation finds lead levels more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards, FDA says

(CNN) — Tests of cinnamon samples collected during a US Food and Drug Administration inspection of a facility in Ecuador linked with contaminated applesauce pouches turned up lead levels that were more than 2,000 times higher than proposed standards, the agency said Monday. The FDA continues to investigate high lead levels in cinnamon applesauce pouches […]

3 days ago

Salt Lake City's capitol building through a dense layer of fog and smog on Dec. 18, 2023. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson and Mary Culbertson, KSL TV

Smog poses health concerns for Salt Lake City; doctor advises change

A local doctor warns against possible health effects of Salt Lake City's pollution problem that's heavily present in the valley, advocating for community members to change some of their daily habits during the worst of it.

3 days ago

Cantaloupe halves are displayed for sale at a supermarket in New York on Tuesday, Dec. 12, 2023. In...

Larry D. Curtis

11 Utahns infected with salmonella associated with cantaloupe recall

Eleven people in Utah have been infected with salmonella, connected to the nationwide outbreak involving cantaloupe.

3 days ago

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meetin...

Brianna Chavez

Orem man battling cancer hopes to check meeting Dolly Parton off bucket list

A man from Orem who has been battling colon cancer for the last two years is hoping to check meeting Dolly Parton off his bucket list.

5 days ago

“Do not eat pre-cut cantaloupes if you don’t know whether Malichita or Rudy brand cantaloupes w...

Katherine Dillinger, CNN

Salmonella outbreak linked with cantaloupe products, with four deaths reported

An ongoing outbreak of salmonella infections linked with cantaloupe products continues to expand, with 302 cases in 42 states as of Friday, the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says.

5 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Experts weigh in on navigating the holidays with young children and older relatives