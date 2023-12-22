Utahns building homes for communities in need during holiday break

SALT LAKE CITY — Some Utah builders spend their holiday break building homes for communities in need.

This year, Building Hope Abroad will travel to Agua Prieta, Mexico, after Christmas.

Jason Peterson, a local builder with Building Hope Abroad, says they’re building two duplexes. They already have people on the ground in Mexico who have helped arrange the purchase of the lot and are getting the foundation in. When volunteers arrive next week, they’ll start framing the house.

“These are amazing homes, that people down there and it’s life-changing for but I think a lot of the people that we get to do this with provide this for.”

The non-profit is made up of volunteers who rely on donations to support their work.

Every year, they invite families to give their time and money to be part of this life-changing project.

Amber Wykstra has participated with her family for many years.

“We’ve had a situation where a home that we built about four years ago, the mom passed away. So, the kids are now living in it with their children. And so you know, it’s it, it affects generations.”

There’s still time to be a part of their upcoming trip. But if you can’t make it and would like to donate or take part in next year’s expedition, click here.