Salt Lake Community College transformer explodes, no injuries reported

TAYLORSVILLE — A Salt Lake Community College transformer exploded, with bystanders witnessing a plume of smoke on Thursday afternoon.

SLCC officials told KSL TV that at approximately 3:20 p.m., its power substation at 2200 West and 4700 South caught on fire, knocking out power to its Taylorsville Redwood campus.

Unified Fire Department said first responders evacuated a few homes in the area due to safety concerns as the transformer was shooting out mineral oils. A hazmat team responded and cleaned up the oils.

SLCC said the Taylorsville campus had no power on Thursday, but it was restored by Friday morning, and classes resumed.

Officials say no one was injured in this explosion.