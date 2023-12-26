On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

COURTS & LEGAL

1st Amendment claim struck down in case focused on diary of Biden’s daughter

Dec 25, 2023, 5:39 PM

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady J...

President Joe Biden attends his granddaughter Maisy Biden's commencement ceremony with first lady Jill Biden and children Hunter Biden and Ashley Biden at the University of Pennsylvania in Philadelphia, Monday, May 15, 2023. (AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)
Credit: ASSOCIATED PRESS

(AP Photo/Patrick Semansky)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LARRY NEUMEISTER, ASSOCIATED PRESS


NEW YORK (AP) — Criminal prosecutors may soon get to see over 900 documents pertaining to the alleged theft of a diary belonging to President Joe Biden’s daughter after a judge rejected the conservative group Project Veritas’ First Amendment claim.

Attorney Jeffrey Lichtman said on behalf of the nonprofit Monday that attorneys are considering appealing last Thursday’s ruling by U.S. District Judge Analisa Torres in Manhattan. In the written decision, the judge said the documents can be given to investigators by Jan. 5.

The documents were produced from raids that were authorized in November 2021. Electronic devices were also seized from the residences of three members of Project Veritas, including two mobile phones from the home of James O’Keefe, the group’s since-fired founder.

Project Veritas, founded in 2010, identifies itself as a news organization. It is best known for conducting hidden camera stings that have embarrassed news outlets, labor organizations and Democratic politicians.

In written arguments, lawyers for Project Veritas and O’Keefe said the government’s investigation “seems undertaken not to vindicate any real interests of justice, but rather to stifle the press from investigating the President’s family.”

“It is impossible to imagine the government investigating an abandoned diary (or perhaps the other belongings left behind with it), had the diary not been written by someone with the last name ‘Biden,’” they added.

The judge rejected the First Amendment arguments, saying in the ruling that they were “inconsistent with Supreme Court precedent.” She also noted that Project Veritas could not claim it was protecting the identity of a confidential source from public disclosure after two individuals publicly pleaded guilty in the case.

She was referencing the August 2022 guilty pleas of Aimee Harris and Robert Kurlander to conspiracy to commit interstate transportation of stolen property. Both await sentencing.

The pleas came two years after Harris and Kurlander — two Florida residents who are not employed by Project Veritas — discovered that Ashley Biden, the president’s daughter, had stored items including a diary at a friend’s Delray Beach, Florida, house.

They said they initially hoped to sell some of the stolen property to then-President Donald Trump’s campaign, but a representative turned them down and told them to take the material to the FBI, prosecutors say.

Eventually, Project Veritas paid the pair $20,000 apiece to deliver the diary containing “highly personal entries,” a digital storage card with private family photos, tax documents, clothes and luggage to New York, prosecutors said.

Project Veritas was not charged with any crime. The group has said its activities were newsgathering and were ethical and legal.

Two weeks ago, Hannah Giles, chief executive of Project Veritas, quit her job, saying in a social media post she had “stepped into an unsalvageable mess — one wrought with strong evidence of past illegality and post financial improprieties.” She said she’d reported what she found to “appropriate law enforcement agencies.”

Lichtman said in an email on behalf of Project Veritas and the people whose residences were raided: “As for the continued investigation, the government isn’t seeking any prison time for either defendant who claims to have stolen the Ashley Biden diary, which speaks volumes in our minds.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Courts & Legal

A general view of the Colorado Supreme Court in Denver, Colorado, on December 20, a day after the c...

Jack Forrest and Sean Lyngaas, CNN

FBI says it’s investigating reports of violent threats to Colorado judges in Trump case

The FBI is working with law enforcement officials in Colorado in the wake of threats made against state Supreme Court justices who ruled last week to remove Donald Trump from the state’s 2024 presidential ballot.

2 hours ago

(KSL TV)...

Luke Seaver

One killed, another injured in Payson domestic violence incident, police say

One man was killed and another was hospitalized in a domestic violence incident in Payson just before midnight Friday.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Luke Seaver

Salt Lake police seize drugs and “supply of weapons” at downtown apartment Friday

The Salt Lake City Police Department seized “a gun, several axes, swords, knives, ammunition, drugs, and drug paraphernalia” shortly after 3:00 a.m. Friday morning.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO - (Deseret News)...

Luke Seaver

Suspect in West Valley credit union robbery still at large

Police are still looking for a man who quietly robbed a credit union in West Valley City Friday afternoon.

3 days ago

(KSL TV)...

Brianna Chavez

Utah domestic violence advocates: help is available for victims during the holidays

It's supposed to be the most wonderful time of the year, but for others it's a time of stress — especially for those in abusive relationships.

3 days ago

A massage therapist in Cedar City is facing a criminal charge for allegedly touching a client inapp...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Utahn accused of ‘sex tourism’ faces numerous charges of child sex abuse

A Utah man suspected of engaging in "sex tourism" was arrested shortly after returning from the Philippines and police reported finding numerous files of child sex abuse material on his phone.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

1st Amendment claim struck down in case focused on diary of Biden’s daughter