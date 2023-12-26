On the Site:
LOCAL NEWS

Red flags to watch for during a job interview

Dec 26, 2023, 11:07 AM

Tamara Vaifanua's Profile Picture

BY TAMARA VAIFANUA


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — When looking for a job, there are red flags you should look out for during the interview process.

CNBC offered these three tactics employers may use.

First, they discourage you from talking with other employees. That could indicate they don’t trust their employees.

Second, they talk in circles. They could be trying to buy time to figure out what they’re going to say next.

“If an employer can’t be transparent with you and can’t provide all the details then I think I would be a little bit worried about that,” said Brian Chambers with Ensign Recruiting, which is based out of Logan.

Third, if they dodge your questions that can be a sign of a bigger problem with the company’s culture.

“I would say when we go in to interview for a job, we need to understand why the job is being posted. Why is there an opening? What happened to the previous person in this job? Where they let go,” Chambers said.

Do your homework on the company. Glassdoor is a great online resource that has reviews from current and past employees. You get a sense of what it’s really like working for that company.

