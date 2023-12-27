On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
ENTERTAINMENT

Amazon Prime ads on movies and TV shows will begin in late January

Dec 27, 2023, 3:05 PM | Updated: 3:11 pm

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York.

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. Amazon is kicking off its annual security-focused cloud computing conference on Tuesday amid a slowdown in its profitable cloud business Amazon Web Services, or AWS. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

(AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY ASSOCIATED PRESS


If you are an Amazon Prime Video user, get ready to see ads on movies and TV shows starting next month.

Prime will include ads beginning on Jan. 29, the company said in an email to U.S. members this week, setting a date for an announcement it made back in September. Prime members who want to keep their movies and TV shows ad-free will have to pay an additional $2.99.

Amazon is also planning to include advertisements in its Prime service in the United Kingdom and other European countries, as well as Canada, Mexico and Australia next year.

The tech giant follows other major streamers –- such as Netflix and Disney –- who have embraced a dual model that allows them to earn revenue from ads and also offer subscribers the option to opt out with a higher fee.

Amazon said in its email that it will “aim to have meaningfully fewer ads” than traditional TV and other streaming providers.

The ads, the company said, “will allow us to continue investing in compelling content and keep increasing that investment over a long period of time.”

