LOCAL NEWS

Eagle Mountain woman overwhelmed by community help in search for missing wedding ring

Dec 27, 2023, 6:39 PM | Updated: 7:12 pm

Alex Cabrero's Profile Picture

BY ALEX CABRERO


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — If only smell could come through your screen, you would understand what Paige Slaymaker was going through on Wednesday.

“Oh gosh,” she said. “I am just glad our kids aren’t in diapers anymore.”

There’s a special kind of scent in any garbage can when it comes to post-Christmas meals.

“It is pretty disgusting,” Slaymaker said with a laugh. “I am not going to lie. It is my own garbage and it is pretty nasty.”

An Eagle Mountain ‘s Paige Slaymaker searched her garbage on Wednesday for her missing wedding ring after Christmas in 2023. (KSL TV)

However, it was worth her dumping all her garbage bins onto a blue tarp in her garage and going through it piece by piece.

Slaymaker has lost her wedding ring, and she wants it back. The only way for her truly search for her prized possession is by enduring a mess created by the holidays.

“I was really emotional yesterday and I might get emotional because I haven’t found it,” she said.

Somewhere in her Eagle Mountain home, or who knows, really, is her wedding ring.

“I checked everywhere. We got on our hand and knees and we scoured the whole house,” Slaymaker said. “So, the trash was the last thing to do.”

Slaymaker posted about it on her Eagle Mountain community Facebook page Tuesday night asking if anyone had a metal detector.

Eagle Mountain’s Paige Slaymaker said has received an overwhelming amount of support in the search for her missing wedding ring in December 2023. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

The overwhelming response is the one thing that made her feel better.

“It means a lot,” she said. “It is definitely heart-warming to know that people are just willing to drop everything and come help out a neighbor that they don’t even know.”

She even had offers from some of her neighbors to help go through her garbage to find her ring.

An Eagle Mountain woman, Paige Slaymaker, searched her garbage on Wednesday, Dec. 27, 2023, for her missing wedding ring. (Eddie Collins, KSL TV)

She remembers when her husband gave it to her nearly nine years ago and how much it means to her.

“I mean, for men, it’s like, oh I lost my wedding ring and my husband has gone through like three of them. So, his are fine,” she said. “But you know, there is more sentimental value to a women’s wedding ring, I feel like. So, it is really sad that I can’t find it.”

The metal detector a neighbor let her borrow didn’t help.

Neither did going through all the trash by hand.

But she knows it must be somewhere.

“I will probably drive myself insane until I find it,” she said.

