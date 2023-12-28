On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

Tom Smothers, one half of famed comedy duo, dies at 86

Dec 28, 2023, 4:25 PM

Tom Smothers...

Tom Smothers, here in 1987, dies at 86. (Mark Junge/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

(Mark Junge/Archive Photos/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY LISA RESPERS FRANCE, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — Comedian Tom Smothers, who with his brother performed as the singing comedy duo the Smothers Brothers, has died, according to a family statement shared by the National Comedy Center.

He was 86.

Dick Smothers, Tom’s younger brother and professional partner, said his brother was at home at the time of his death related to cancer.

“Tom was not only the loving older brother that everyone would want in their life, he was a one-of-a-kind creative partner,” Dick Smothers said in a statement. “I am forever grateful to have spent a lifetime together with him, on and off stage, for over 60 years. Our relationship was like a good marriage – the longer we were together, the more we loved and respected one another. We were truly blessed.”

The folk-singing brothers became pioneers with their biting satirical comedy that was at the forefront of their CBS variety show “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,” which ran from 1967 to 1969.

CBS famously yanked the show from the air after they ran afoul of the network for their political critiques, defense of civil rights and their opposition to the Vietnam War.

“Fifty years later I look back on us being fired and I’m still pissed off,” Tom Smothers said to laughs in a 2019 interview shared by “All Arts TV.”

Smothers was born in 1937, a year before his brother Dick, and the pair grew up in California and began performing after attending San Jose State University.

In an interview with CBS News last year, Tom Smothers said he and his sibling didn’t initially think of themselves as stand-up comedians.

“We thought of ourselves as folk singers,” he explained.

After breaking into TV with their music, their “The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour” became a hit.

“It was just the biggest thrill, it was unbelievable!” Dick Smothers told CBS News.

Their mix of music, skits and political send ups – with Tom as the bumbling guitarist brother and Dick as the bass-playing straight man – challenged network censors of the time.

The brothers often joked about the criticism they faced for their candor during their comedy hour, but freedom of speech was something they took seriously.

“The right for us not to allow even to give our viewpoints to other people who are interested in hearing it is contrary, I think, to the principle of our country and to the principle that makes the world go round,” Tom Smothers once said on their program.

“The times were changing so quickly in the sixties and we didn’t change them,” Dick Smothers said during an appearance on CNN’s “The Sixties” docuseries.

“We just reflected ‘em,” his brother added.

Their brand of comedy was extremely influential for many in the business, including some who have gone on to become household names.

Early writers on their show included Steve Martin, Lorne Michaels, Rob Reiner and David Steiner, according to a UC Santa Barbara Library article on preserving their comedic and musical legacy.

After then CBS chief executive officer and president William Paley canceled their show, citing their failure to meet delivery dates for their episode, the brothers successfully sued the network to show they did not breach their contract. The program, however, never returned to air.

In a 2010 interview with CNN, David Bianculli, author of the book “Dangerously Funny: The Uncensored Story of ‘The Smothers Brothers Comedy Hour,’” said that looking back the series was relatively mild by modern standards, but considered controversial given the family-friendly landscape of the era.

“There was nothing that was serious on TV in prime time,” Bianculli said. “And the Smothers Brothers, in an entertainment variety show, were trying to talk about the war and talk about the presidential policies and sex and drugs and rock and roll. It was just the only place for a young generation to go to get that sort of information.”

Bianculli said Tom Smothers “was the one who fought most of the battles,” something he confirmed in “The Sixties.”

“They said that the social subjects we touched on were not appropriate for the 9 o’clock family viewing hour,” Dick Smothers recalled. “They came up with any excuse to make it difficult.”

“And I came up with any excuse to push it,” Tom Smothers added.

The pair announced last year that they were returning to the stage with a tour in 2023.

A private memorial service for Smothers will take place in 2024, according to the family.

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

Amazon logo on a phone screen...

Jordan Valinsky and David Goldman, CNN

Why Amazon just sent you an email about ads on Prime Video

Amazon emailed its millions of Prime members this week, alerting them to an upcoming change to the streaming service that will leave customers with two options: pay more or watch ads.

6 hours ago

Taylor Swift attends the 65th Grammy Awards in February 2023 in Los Angeles. Mandatory Credit: Matt...

Anna Cooban, CNN

Taylor Swift helps drive UK vinyl sales to highest level since 1990

Sales of vinyl records in the United Kingdom have surged this year to hit the highest level since 1990 — with a little help from Taylor Swift.

11 hours ago

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 21: Writer/Actor Tommy Smothers accepts a commemorative Emmy writing a...

FRAZIER MOORE and ANDREW DALTON Associated Press

Comedian Tom Smothers, one-half of the Smothers Brothers, dies at 86

Tom Smothers, half of the Smothers Brothers and the co-host of one of the most socially conscious and groundbreaking television shows in the history of the medium, has died at 86.

1 day ago

FILE - In this Feb. 14, 2019, file photo people stand in the lobby for Amazon offices in New York. ...

Associated Press

Amazon Prime ads on movies and TV shows will begin in late January

If you are an Amazon Prime Video user, get ready to see ads on movies and TV shows starting next month.

1 day ago

FILE: Ryan Gosling and Margot Robbie attend The European Premiere Of "Barbie" at Cineworld Leiceste...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

Was 2023 a tipping point for movies? ‘Barbie’ success and Marvel struggles may signal a shift

For the first time in more than two decades, the top three movies at the box office this year didn't include a sequel or a remake.

1 day ago

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $685 million. (Frederic J. Brown, AFP/Getty Images)...

Brammhi Balarajan, CNN

Powerball jackpot swells to $685 million for tonight’s drawing

The Powerball jackpot has grown to $685 million, with the next drawing set for Wednesday at 10:59 p.m. ET.

1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Tom Smothers, one half of famed comedy duo, dies at 86