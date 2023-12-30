On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
LOCAL NEWS

Two dead after shooting at Murray apartment complex

Dec 30, 2023, 9:46 AM

FILE...

FILE

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


MURRAY — Two men were killed after police say an argument at a Murray apartment complex escalated to a shooting.

Officers with the Murray Police Department said they received multiple calls of shots being fired in the Brickgate Apartments parking lot, located near 160 W. 4500 South, just before 1 a.m. Saturday.

Police found two men with gunshot wounds. One died on scene while the other was taken to an area hospital, where he later died. Police have not identified the victims.

“Officers believe this began as a dispute between two groups of people,” Murray police said. “An argument ensued and one male produced an assault rifle and shots were fired.”

Investigators were talking with witnesses Saturday morning and working to track down several people who fled the scene in a vehicle.

