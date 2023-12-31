Police say missing foreign exchange student may be camping

RIVERDALE — Officials with the Riverdale Police Department announced Saturday that missing foreign exchange student Kai Zhuang could be camping somewhere along the Wasatch Front.

On Friday, it was announced that Zhuang, 17, had gone missing from his host family and may have been forcefully taken.

In a news release Saturday, Riverdale police say Zhuang had recent interaction with law enforcement personnel in Provo. During the encounter, he had camping gear with him.

The release also states that Zhuang had recently made multiple purchases of camping-related supplies. The police state that the camping equipment that he had purchased can not be accounted for, which leads police to believe he may be camping.

Due to the cold conditions, police are concerned for his safety. Police ask anyone in wooded or camping areas to keep an lookout for Zhuang. If you locate him, you are asked to call Riverdale police at 801-394-616 or Weber Dispatch at 801-395-8221.