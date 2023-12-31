On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

POLITICS

Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home

Dec 31, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 11:09 am

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 202...

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows speaks at the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. A swatting call was made Friday, Dec. 29, 2023, to the home of Bellows. A man called emergency services saying he broke into a house in Manchester, Maine, which turned out to be Bellows' home. No one was home at the time, and responding officers found nothing suspicious. (Robert F. Bukaty, Chamberlain Coffee)

(Robert F. Bukaty, Chamberlain Coffee)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY MARK THIESSEN, ASSOCIATED PRESS


A fake emergency call to police resulted in officers responding Friday night to the home of Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows just a day after she removed former President Donald Trump from the state’s presidential primary ballot under the Constitution’s insurrection clause.

She becomes the latest elected politician to become a target of swatting, which involves making a phone call to emergency services with the intent that a large first responder presence, including SWAT teams, will show up at a residence.

Bellows was not home when the swatting call was made, and responding officers found nothing suspicious.

Suspects in swatting cases are being arrested and charged as states contemplate stronger penalties.

Republican U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene was the target of a swatting attempt at her Georgia residence on Christmas morning, the congresswoman and local police said.

A man in New York called the Georgia suicide hotline claiming he had shot his girlfriend at Greene’s home and was going to kill himself. Police said investigators were working to identify the caller and build a criminal case.

Another New York man was sentenced in August to three months in prison for making threatening phone calls to Greene’s office in Washington, D.C.

While the Maine Department of Public Safety did not share a suspected motive for the swatting attempt against Bellows, she had no doubts it stemmed from her decision to remove Trump from the ballot. The swatting attempt came after a conservative activist posted her home address on social media.

“And it was posted in anger and with violent intent by those who have been extending threatening communications toward me, my family and my office,” Bellows told The Associated Press in a phone call Saturday.

A call was made to emergency services from an unknown man saying he had broken into a house in Manchester, according to the Maine public safety department.

The address the man gave was Bellows’ home. Bellows and her husband were away for the holiday weekend. Maine State Police responded to what the public safety department said ultimately turned out to be a swatting call.

Police conducted an exterior sweep of the house and then checked inside at Bellows’ request. Nothing suspicious was found, and police continue to investigate.

“The Maine State Police is working with our law enforcement partners to provide special attention to any and all appropriate locations,” the public safety statement said.

Bellows said the intimidation factors won’t work. “Here’s what I’m not doing differently. I’m doing my job to uphold the Constitution, the rule of law.”

Beyond Bellows and Greene, other high-profile politicians who have been swatting call targets include U.S. Sen. Rick Scott of Florida, Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Bellows said she, her family and her office workers have been threatened since her decision to remove Trump from the ballot. At least one Republican lawmaker in Maine wants to pursue impeachment against her.

“Not only have there been threatening communications, but there have been dehumanizing fake images posted online and even fake text threads attributed to me,” said Bellows, who has worked in civil rights prior to becoming secretary of state.

“And my previous work taught me that dehumanizing people is the first step in creating an environment that leads to attacks and violence against that person,” she said. “It is extraordinarily dangerous for the rhetoric to have escalated to the point of dehumanizing me and threatening me, my loved ones and the people who work for me.”

She said the people of Maine have a strong tradition of being able to disagree on important issues without violence.

“I think it is extraordinarily important that everyone deescalate the rhetoric and remember the values that make our democratic republic and here in Maine, our state, so great,” she said.

The Trump campaign said it would appeal Bellows’ decision to Maine’s state courts, and Bellows suspended her ruling until that court system rules on the case.

The Colorado Supreme Court earlier this month removed Trump from that state’s ballot, a decision that also was stayed until the U.S. Supreme Court decides whether he would be barred under the insurrection clause, a Civil War-era provision which prohibits those who “engaged in insurrection” from holding office.

Thiessen reported from Anchorage, Alaska.

KSL 5 TV Live

Politics

Utah Rep. Kera Birkeland, R-Morgan, is sponsoring a proposed constitutional amendment to legalize t...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko

Utah Republican lawmaker wants to legalize lottery to help pay for property tax cuts

Rep. Kera Birkeland has heard from several older constituents on fixed incomes who are struggling to keep up with rising property taxes, and the Morgan Republican has an unconventional proposal for relief: legalize the lottery in Utah.

19 hours ago

Sen. Mike Lee objects to House impeachment managers using a telephone call Lee reportedly fielded f...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko, KSL.com

Lee says 14th Amendment doesn’t apply to president and Trump should stay on ballot

Utah Sen. Mike Lee took issue with the recent decision by Maine's secretary of state to bar former President Donald Trump from the state's primary ballot, arguing that a provision of the 14th Amendment doesn't apply to the president.

2 days ago

FILE - Arizona Supreme Court Justices from left; William G. Montgomery, John R Lopez IV, Vice Chief...

Associated Press

Abortion debate creates ‘new era’ for state supreme court races in 2024, with big spending expected

The 2024 elections will be dominated by the presidential contest and the battle for control of Congress, but another series of races is shaping up to be just as consequential.

2 days ago

Jodi Hildebrandt (left) and Ruby Franke (right) appeared in a St. George courtroom on Dec. 28 and D...

Emma Benson

Will the ‘8 Passengers’ child abuse case spark law reform in Utah?

The child abuse case against Ruby Franke and her business partner, Jodi Hildebrant, has sparked a conversation about Utah's criminal justice system.

2 days ago

FILE: Republican Presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks during ...

NICHOLAS RICCARDI and DAVID SHARP Associated Press

Maine bars Trump from ballot as Supreme Court weighs state authority to block former president

Maine's Democratic secretary of state is removing former President Donald Trump from that state's primary ballot. Shenna Bellows becomes the first election official to take action unilaterally to bar Trump under the insurrection clause of the 14th Amendment.

3 days ago

FILE: Republican presidential candidate and former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to guest at a...

Nicholas Riccardi

Trump ballot ban appealed to US Supreme Court by Colorado Republican Party

The Colorado Republican Party is appealing that state supreme court's ruling banning former President Donald Trump from its primary ballot.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Maine state official who removed Trump from ballot was targeted in swatting call at her home