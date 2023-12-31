Woman found unresponsive in Parowan has died, police say

PAROWAN — Officials with the Parowan Police Department say a woman who was found unresponsive Saturday morning has died.

In a news release, Parowan Police Chief Addison Adams says emergency personnel were called to the area of 488 W. Old Highway 91 around 6:47 a.m. Once on scene, first responders found the woman with unknown injuries. She was transported to an local hospital, but later died.

Police say an investigation into the nature of the circumstances is ongoing.

No other information was provided.