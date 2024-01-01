On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

A Colorado mother wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in the United Kingdom, police say

Dec 31, 2023, 5:58 PM

handcuffs...

A Colorado woman suspected of killing two of her children has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police. (File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

(File photo Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images for UNITAS)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY MELISSA ALONSO AND CHRISTINE SEVER, CNN


CNN

(CNN) — A Colorado mother suspected of killing two of her children and attempting to kill a third has been arrested in the United Kingdom, according to local police.

Authorities issued an arrest warrant for Kimberlee Singler on murder and attempted murder charges after her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter were found dead in a home and her 11-year-old daughter was sent to the hospital, CNN has reported. 

Singler was arrested “without incident” at an unidentified location in the UK on Saturday, according to the Colorado Springs Police Department.

“Detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department’s homicide unit continue to work closely with multiple law enforcement agencies in pursuing the ongoing investigation,” the release says.

The department said more information would be released about the arrest at a news conference at a later date.

Police originally responded to Singler’s home on December 19th after receiving a 911 call about a burglary. When they arrived, they found her 7-year-old son and 9-year-old daughter dead, authorities said. They also found Singler and her surviving 11-year-old daughter, who were both taken to a hospital.

Singler was originally considered a victim, based on the initial burglary report, but she became a suspect as the investigation unfolded, Colorado police previously told CNN. She was initially cooperative with police but then stopped cooperating and police were unable to get in contact with her.

“Until we had probable cause we weren’t able to hold her for any reason,” Ira Cronin, public information officer at the Colorado Springs Police Department, previously told CNN.

Her 11-year-old daughter was released from the hospital a few days after the incident. She is recovering from her injuries and is not with her mother, Cronin added.

Singler faces four counts of first-degree murder and two counts of attempted murder. The charges for each alleged crime were doubled due to the children being under the age of 12, according to a news release.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A red Eugene Weekly newspaper distributor box stands outside its office in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, ...

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper’s funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print

An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said.

1 hour ago

File - Murray police cars. (Jeffery D. Allred/Deseret News)...

Mark Jones

Murray police announce arrest in shooting that left two people dead

Detectives with the Murray Police Department announced Sunday the arrest of a 19-year-old man in connection to a shooting early Saturday morning that left two people dead.

4 hours ago

Police line do not cross (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

SLCPD investigating possible Glendale homicide

SLCPD are investigating a possible homicide after a person was found unresponsive in Glendale.

9 hours ago

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictur...

Alex Cabrero

Davis County Sheriff’s Office works to warn the public of the dangers of social media

There are plenty of benefits to social media, such as staying in touch with friends, sharing pictures, and joining like-minded groups. However, there is a negative side that law enforcement often sees.

1 day ago

emergency lights...

Associated Press

A 14-year-old boy is arrested on suspicion of killing parents, wounding sister in California attack

A 14-year-old California boy who told police an intruder attacked his family has been arrested on suspicion of killing his parents and severely wounding his 11-year-old sister

2 days ago

Handcuffed man...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Gunman allegedly shot Salt Lake store clerk ‘for no apparent reason,’ police say

SALT LAKE CITY — A North Salt Lake man who was released from jail just over a month ago and is currently facing new felony drug charges has been arrested and accused of shooting a 7-Eleven employee in Salt Lake City on Tuesday. Jose Rodolfo Barajas-Macias, 25, of North Salt Lake, was booked into the […]

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A Colorado mother wanted for killing 2 of her children arrested in the United Kingdom, police say