Man found dead inside plane engine after breaching security at Salt Lake City airport

SALT LAKE CITY — A 30-year-old man was found dead inside an airplane’s engine Monday night at the Salt Lake City International Airport.

The Salt Lake City Police Department said a store manager contacted the airport’s control center at approximately 9:52 p.m. to report a disturbance involving a passenger on the secured side of the airport.

As officers responded to the incident, the man used an emergency exit door and accessed the airfield. Airport officials said he ran to the south end of the airport’s west runway, where deicing operations were underway.

At approximately 10:10 p.m., police and airport employees located the man inside the engine of a plane that was bound for San Francisco. The aircraft’s engines were not running at the time, investigators said.

“Emergency personnel responded to the scene and found the man unconscious and were not able to revive him,” airport officials said in a statement. “It is unclear at this time what injuries caused the man’s death, whose name is being withheld upon notification of family members.”

Passengers were removed from the plane and police said the incident did not impact the overall operation of the airport.

The incident is under investigation, and airport officials said they are working with the Federal Aviation Administration, National Transportation Safety Board, SLCPD and Transportation Security Administration.

“Additional details will be released pending the outcome of the investigation,” they said.