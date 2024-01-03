On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CRIME

Helper man calls police, arrested for killing of woman in bedroom

Jan 2, 2024, 8:33 PM

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)...

FILE PHOTO (Deseret News)

(Deseret News)

KSL.com's Profile Picture

BY PAT REAVY, KSL.COM


KSL.com

HELPER — A Helper man has been arrested and accused of killing a 64-year-old woman.

Matthew Frank Juliano, 39, was booked into the Carbon County Jail on Monday for investigation of murder, shooting at another person and drug possession.

The investigation began when Juliano called police saying he needed an officer and then hung up. He then called and hung up two more times, saying during the third call that “an accident had happened,” according to a police booking affidavit.

When officers arrived at the Helper home, Juliano “was behaving erratically and would not answer direct questions,” police noted.

“Matthew instructed me to go into the back room and pointed me to a bedroom that was not lit,” the affidavit states. “I asked Matthew if someone was hurt and he stated someone was. I asked Matthew who was hurt, and he eventually told me it was (the victim). I asked Matthew if he had hurt (the victim) and he nodded in the affirmative.”

A woman was found deceased on a bed inside the room with a gunshot wound to her head, police said. The woman’s name has not yet been released.

Juliano refused to answer additional questions and was arrested. While being booked into jail, he was found to be in possession of fentanyl pills, according to police.

KSL 5 TV Live

Crime

A search crew looks for Kai Zhuang who was reported missing Thursday. He was found camping in freez...

Alex Cabrero

Police: Exchange student believed family was in danger; how to keep your family safe

Kai Zhuang a 17-year-old foreign exchange student was contacted about a month ago from people telling him his family in China was in danger and he needed to send money to keep them safe.

5 hours ago

FILE - Cars drive under a sign greeting visitors near the entrance to Walt Disney World, July 2, 20...

Associated Press

Body of missing Florida woman found in retention pond after nearly 12 years, volunteer divers say

A group of volunteer divers believe they have found the remains of a woman in a vehicle submerged in a retention pond near Walt Disney World, apparently solving a 12-year-old mystery about what happened to her.

8 hours ago

Riverdale Police Chief Casey Warren provided additional information about the case of a foreign exc...

Mark Jones

Utah police explain how exchange student went missing and was found, reunited with his family

Riverdale police provided new details Tuesday in the case of a foreign exchange student who was the victim of a cyber kidnapping.

8 hours ago

The Colorado Supreme Court building in Denver. (Kevin Mohatt, Reuters)...

Dakin Andone, Chris Boyette and Rachel Webb, CNN

Man breaks into Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opens fire, police say

A man was arrested early Tuesday after he broke into the Colorado Supreme Court overnight and opened fire inside the building, state police said in a news release.

11 hours ago

Crime scene tape. (Getty Images)...

Mary Culbertson

Police: 72-year-old woman shot, killed by son at care facility; suspect found dead in Vernal house fire

A 72-year-old woman is dead after being shot. Crews were called to assist her in a residential care facility where she died shortly after they got there.

2 days ago

A red Eugene Weekly newspaper distributor box stands outside its office in Eugene, Ore. on Friday, ...

Claire Rush, The Associated Press

Embezzlement of Oregon weekly newspaper’s funds forces it to lay off entire staff and halt print

An Oregon weekly newspaper has had to lay off its entire staff and halt print after 40 years because its funds were embezzled by a former employee, its editor said.

2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Helper man calls police, arrested for killing of woman in bedroom