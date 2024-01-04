On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Two found dead in American Fork home

Jan 4, 2024, 10:30 AM | Updated: 12:07 pm

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook...

Eliza Pace's Profile Picture

BY ELIZA PACE


KSLTV.com

AMERICAN FORK — Two people were found dead in a home Thursday morning near 200 N. Center Street in American Fork.

The American Fork Police Department told KSL TV an elderly couple lives in the home. Neighbors had not seen them since late November and requested a welfare check.

“We can’t definitively say who they are. We do believe it’s probably those individuals that were living there, but we don’t know for sure yet,” Chief Cameron Paul said.

Police said they had enough information to where they felt comfortable going inside and performed a welfare check.

Officers discovered two dead individuals inside the home and said the bodies were at intermediate to advanced decomposition, making it difficult to determine what happened or who they were immediately.

“So when our officers entered the home, they found signs inside that would lead them to believe that the deaths were suspicious,” Paul said. “I can’t go into too many more details, too much more information right now.”

They are waiting to get additional details from the autopsy, possibly later today.

“We’re leaning really heavily on the medical examiner to be able to provide more information as to what happened to these two individuals,” Paul said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

Salt Lake City Police Department is at a resource center for those who are homeless where a body wa...

Eliza Pace

One in custody for homicide at SLC storage facility

SALT LAKE CITY — A man has been taken into custody, charged with murdering a 65-year-old man in Salt Lake City. The man in custody was identified as 41-year-old Nathan David Evans. Police ask for tips in homicide investigation after person found dead in Salt Lake City The investigation began at 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday […]

1 hour ago

(Derek Petersen, KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

Two dead, one injured in crash that temporarily closed I-15 in Payson

Two women were killed and another was critically injured in a crash that temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 early Thursday morning.

6 hours ago

A former Ogden airport manager says the security breach at Salt Lake International Airport shows a ...

Shelby Lofton

‘It’s perplexing’: Concerns raised at Salt Lake airport following security breach and man’s death

A former Ogden airport manager says the security breach at Salt Lake International Airport shows a failure in the airport's security plan, and could have potentially caused further harm.

13 hours ago

FedEx had been sending packaged address to a Provo man to the wrong address for years. After speaki...

Matt Gephardt

Get Gephardt helps Provo man after years of package misdeliveries

After years of a Provo man's packages being delivered to the incorrect address by FedEx, he decided to Get Gephardt.

13 hours ago

Sols, a high-end shoe company, had a theft worth $50,000 of merchandise from a Saratoga Springs, Ut...

Debbie Worthen

Storage theft in Saratoga Springs deals devastating blow to a small business

Just after Christmas, Saratoga Springs police are scrambling to solve a high-priority case involving a break-in at Extra Space Storage, leaving a local small business, Sol Shoes, reeling from a $50,000 loss. Police are now working to secure footage of the incident.

14 hours ago

Man with a mustache smiles with his sister...

Lindsay Aerts, KSL TV and Aimee Cobabe, KSL NewsRadio

Man killed in Delta jet engine at SLC Airport had a manic episode, family says

The family of a man killed after climbing into an engine on an aircraft said their son and brother had bipolar disorder, and they believe he had gone into a severe manic episode at the time of his death.

16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Two found dead in American Fork home