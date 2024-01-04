Two found dead in American Fork home

AMERICAN FORK — Two people were found dead in a home Thursday morning near 200 N. Center Street in American Fork.

The American Fork Police Department told KSL TV an elderly couple lives in the home. Neighbors had not seen them since late November and requested a welfare check.

“We can’t definitively say who they are. We do believe it’s probably those individuals that were living there, but we don’t know for sure yet,” Chief Cameron Paul said.

Police said they had enough information to where they felt comfortable going inside and performed a welfare check.

Officers discovered two dead individuals inside the home and said the bodies were at intermediate to advanced decomposition, making it difficult to determine what happened or who they were immediately.

“So when our officers entered the home, they found signs inside that would lead them to believe that the deaths were suspicious,” Paul said. “I can’t go into too many more details, too much more information right now.”

They are waiting to get additional details from the autopsy, possibly later today.

“We’re leaning really heavily on the medical examiner to be able to provide more information as to what happened to these two individuals,” Paul said.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as details become available.