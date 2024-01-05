Police investigating homicide at massage parlor

MIDVALE — A woman was found dead inside of massage parlor Thursday night.

Sgt. Aymee Race with the Unified Police Department told KSL that officers got a call of a suspicious circumstance at approximately 8:40 p.m. at A+ Massage.

Race said when officers arrived, they determined that a person inside was dead.

Police on the scene said two people were detained and were being interviewed. Police said there was a language barrier, and a translator was brought to the scene to translate.

On Friday, Unified Police said an adult woman was the “victim of a brutal and tragic homicide.” Police are not releasing the name of the woman until they can notify her next of kin.

Police are asking anyone who may have leads related to this homicide to contact the department.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated when more information is provided.