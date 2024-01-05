On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid Utah rape charge is extradited from Scotland

Jan 5, 2024, 1:10 PM

Nicholas Rossi in a wheelchair...

Nicholas Rossi, an American fugitive accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah has been ordered by a judge in Scotland to be returned to the U.S. (Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

(Andrew Milligan/PA via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY BRIAN MELLEY ASSOCIATED PRESS


LONDON (AP) — A U.S. fugitive known as Nicholas Rossi, who is accused of faking his own death to avoid a rape charge in Utah, has been extradited to the United States, British media reported Friday.

Rossi, 36, whose legal name is Nicholas Alahverdian, is charged with sexually assaulting a former girlfriend in Orem, Utah, in 2008, according to the Utah County prosecutor’s office. He also faces multiple complaints against him in Rhode Island for alleged domestic violence.

In response to an inquiry from The Associated Press about reports that Rossi had been returned to the U.S., Police Scotland would only confirm it assisted other law enforcement agencies to extradite a 36-year-old man. It was not immediately clear when Rossi left Scotland or where he was destined.

Utah Sexual Assault Kit initiative leads to arrest in Scotland from 2008 case

Rossi’s run from the law took a bizarre turn when he was arrested in December 2021 after being recognized by someone at a Glasgow hospital while he was being treated for COVID-19. He insisted he was an Irish orphan named Arthur Knight and had never set foot on American soil.

The man had said he was framed by authorities who took his fingerprints while he was in a coma so they could connect him to Rossi. He repeatedly appeared in court in a wheelchair using an oxygen mask and speaking in a less-than-convincing British accent.
After a protracted court battle, Judge Norman McFadyen of Edinburgh Sheriff Court ruled in August that the extradition could move forward. The judge called Rossi “as dishonest and deceitful as he is evasive and manipulative.”

McFadyen dismissed his claims of mistaken identity as “implausible” and “fanciful.” The judge said Rossi presented unreliable evidence and he wasn’t “prepared to accept any statement of fact made by him unless it was independently supported.”

Rossi lost an appeal in December.

Fugitive who faked his death can be extradited to Utah to face a rape charge, UK judge says

Rossi, who grew up in foster homes in Rhode Island, made a name for himself there as a critic of the state’s Department of Children, Youth and Families.

Four years ago, he told media in Rhode Island that he had late-stage non-Hodgkin lymphoma and had weeks to live. An obituary published online claimed he died Feb. 29, 2020.

About a year later, Rhode Island state police, Alahverdian’s former lawyer and his former foster family, questioned whether he was dead.

Authorities in Rhode Island have said Alahverdian is wanted there for failing to register as a sex offender, though his former lawyer there, Jeffrey Pine, told the AP earlier this year that the charge was dropped when he left the state. The FBI has said he also faces fraud charges in Ohio, where he was convicted of sex-related charges in 2008.

Police in England said they also were investigating and seeking to interview Rossi in connection with an older rape allegation made in April 2022 in the city of Chelmsford.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

One of the Latter-day Saints meetinghouse in Eagle Mountain that was broken into....

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

South Jordan man arrested, linked to at least 10 church burglaries

A South Jordan man has been arrested and accused of breaking into 10 Latter-day Saint meetinghouses in Eagle Mountain last fall and may be responsible for more, police say.

48 minutes ago

(KSL TV)...

Josh Ellis

American Fork police identify couple found dead in home

Police have identified the two people who were found dead Thursday morning in an American Fork home as a married, 84-year-old couple.

49 minutes ago

Cars travel as a snowstorm moves into the Wasatch Front on Jan. 5, 2024. (KSL TV)...

Mike Anderson

State troopers urge drivers to slow down, use caution as storms move in

Accident numbers go way up during snowstorms, and state troopers say most of those can easily be avoided with more careful driving.

1 hour ago

A woman arrested just a few months ago for allegedly shooting at a man over a parking spot has been...

Pat Reavy, KSL.com

Woman arrested, accused of shooting and killing man in Salt Lake City

A woman arrested just a few months ago for allegedly shooting at a man over a parking spot has been arrested again and accused of killing a man in Salt Lake City in December.

3 hours ago

(Spanish Fork Fire Department)...

Josh Ellis

Family dog dies in fire that destroyed home in Spanish Fork

A home was destroyed late Thursday night in a fire that started in the garage before spreading through the attic.

5 hours ago

Two people died and one was injured when a car hit an overturned semitruck on northbound I-15 in Pa...

Bridger Beal-Cvetko and Carter Williams, KSL.com

Snow forecast to impact Utah roads again Friday, after several crashes Thursday

Snow is expected to continue to impact Utah roads again on Friday, after slick roads resulted in multiple crashes across the state, including one that killed two women and critically injured another in Payson on Thursday.

9 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Fugitive accused of faking his death to avoid Utah rape charge is extradited from Scotland