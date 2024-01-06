UDOT snowplow crashes after car attempted to pass it

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A snowplow spun out of control and flipped on its side after a car attempted to pass it Friday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the driver tried to pass one of its snowplows on state Route 73, which caused the plow to crash.

UDOT said its team member was unharmed but called the crash preventable.

“This situation could’ve been easily avoided if the other driver remained patient and gave the snowplow space” UDOT’s tweet said.

Earlier tonight a driver attempted to pass one of our snowplow operators on SR-73 in Eagle Mountain and caused the snowplow to spin out of control and tip onto its side. Fortunately our team member is unharmed. pic.twitter.com/PBt0g9hCVO — Utah DOT (@UtahDOT) January 6, 2024

UDOT reminds commuters not to pass a plow because its drivers are trying to make the roads safer for everyone.

“Even when the roads appear ‘clear,’ they’re doing important preparation work. So please, do not pass a plow. Inside every snowplow is a person,” UDOT said.

No information was provided about the driver of the passing car and their status.