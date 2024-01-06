On the Site:
Stop for Students
Quarters for Christmas
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ACCIDENTS & INJURIES

UDOT snowplow crashes after car attempted to pass it

Jan 5, 2024, 8:51 PM | Updated: 9:34 pm

The crashed UDOT snowplow on the side of SR-73. (Utah Departm...

The crashed UDOT snowplow on the side of SR-73. (Utah Department of Transportation)

(Utah Department of Transportation)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

EAGLE MOUNTAIN — A snowplow spun out of control and flipped on its side after a car attempted to pass it Friday evening.

According to the Utah Department of Transportation, the driver tried to pass one of its snowplows on state Route 73, which caused the plow to crash.

UDOT said its team member was unharmed but called the crash preventable.

“This situation could’ve been easily avoided if the other driver remained patient and gave the snowplow space” UDOT’s tweet said.

UDOT reminds commuters not to pass a plow because its drivers are trying to make the roads safer for everyone.

“Even when the roads appear ‘clear,’ they’re doing important preparation work. So please, do not pass a plow. Inside every snowplow is a person,” UDOT said.

No information was provided about the driver of the passing car and their status.

KSL 5 TV Live

Accidents & Injuries

Mapleton police Officer Rebekah Hatch, the woman who was hurt during K-9 training....

Andrew Adams

Mapleton K-9 officer seriously injured during training exercise

A Mapleton K-9 officer was seriously injured Wednesday during a training exercise in Spanish Fork.

24 hours ago

tracks into a reservoir...

Larry D. Curtis and Lindsey Aerts, KSL TV

One dead after car plunges into Pineview Reservoir

A person is dead after a car plunged into Pineview Reservoir Thursday night according to UHP.

1 day ago

Two people died and one was injured when a car hit an overturned semitruck on northbound I-15 in Pa...

Josh Ellis

Two dead, one injured in crash that temporarily closed I-15 in Payson

Two women were killed and another was critically injured in a crash that temporarily closed northbound Interstate 15 early Thursday morning.

2 days ago

FILE PHOTO...

Mary Culbertson

Pedestrian hit, killed in Taylorsville; investigation ongoing

A pedestrian was killed early Sunday morning after being hit in Taylorsville. An investigation is ongoing.

6 days ago

As law enforcement planned to keep a close eye on Utah roads for intoxicated drivers over the holid...

Andrew Adams

Utah company hopes saliva-based tests will improve efficiency in DUI cases

As law enforcement planned to keep a close eye on Utah roads for intoxicated drivers over the holiday weekend, a Utah-based company planned to keep a close eye on officers in multiple jurisdictions to see if its saliva-based tests would help boost effectiveness and efficiency.

6 days ago

Law enforcement is used to seeing busy roads between Christmas and New Year's Day. (KSL TV)...

Katija Stjepovic

UHP urging caution to all drivers ahead of New Year’s Day holiday

Law enforcement is used to seeing busy roads between Christmas and New Year's Day. However, what has been abnormal is the number of wrong-way crashes in recent weeks.

6 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

UDOT snowplow crashes after car attempted to pass it