Winter storms dump snow on both US coasts as icy roads make for hazardous travel

Jan 7, 2024, 10:34 AM | Updated: 10:39 am

A snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A third storm is expected to impact ...

A snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A third storm is expected to impact Utah this weekend, providing more snow in the valleys and mountains. (Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

(Laura Seitz, Deseret News)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY STEVE LEBLANC, ASSOCIATED PRESS


BOSTON (AP) — A major winter storm bringing heavy snow and freezing rain to some communities spread across New England on Sunday morning, sending residents scurrying to pull out their shovels and snowblowers to clear sidewalks and driveways.

Winter storm warnings and watches were in effect throughout the Northeast, and icy roads made for hazardous travel as far south as North Carolina.

The Northeast snow came as a Sierra Nevada storm packing heavy snow shut down a stretch of interstate Saturday and briefly knocked out power to tens of thousands in Reno, Nevada.

More than 13,000 electric customers in California were without power Sunday morning.

Some communities in Massachusetts had already recorded nearly a foot of snow by Sunday morning, according to the National Weather Service. More than 16,000 electric customers in the state were without power.

Snow totals were lower for coastal communities, with Boston reporting just a couple of inches. The snow was expected to continue throughout the day, with some areas topping out at more than a foot.

The storm reached into Maine with some locations seeing snow totals of up to 12 inches — with locally higher amounts over southern New Hampshire and southwestern Maine. Wind gusts up 35 mph (56 kph) could add to blowing and drifting snow. Moderate to heavy snow was expected to continue in Vermont, with total snow accumulations of 6 to 12 inches (15.2 to 30.5 centimeters).

The weather service said the “major winter storm” would continue into Sunday evening, with snow in parts of New England and rain and freezing rain in areas the central Appalachian mountains.

The storm brought mostly rain to New York City but counties to the north and west saw double-digit snow totals by Sunday morning. Millbrook in Dutchess County, about 75 miles (120 kilometers) north of New York, recorded a foot of snow. Port Jervis in Orange County measured 13 inches (33 centimeters).

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said Saturday that she expected two-thirds of her state to get 8 inches (20 centimeters) of snow or more, “fortunately missing some of our more populated areas downstate, the Long Island and New York City.”

“It’s going to be the first major snowstorm of the year and we’re ready for it,” she told Spectrum News.

In the West, a winter storm warning was in effect through Saturday night in the Sierra Nevada from south of Yosemite National Park to north of Reno, where the weather service said as much as 20 inches (51 centimeters) of snow could fall in the mountains around Lake Tahoe with winds gusting up to 100 mph (160 kph) over ridgetops.

The California Highway Patrol said numerous spinouts and collisions forced the temporary closure of I-80 for several hours from west of Truckee, California, to the state line west of Reno.

The weather service said that system would continue to bring heavy mountain snow and coastal rain overnight before moving into central and Southern California, then off to the Southwest and the southern Rockies.

The East Coast system was expected to track along the northeastern coastline throughout the weekend,

The National Weather Service said a foot of snow was reported in parts of Monroe County, Pennsylvania, and more than 11 inches reportedly fell in Jim Thorpe. Sussex County in New Jersey had 11 inches.

While warnings were being canceled and highway reduced-speed limits and other restrictions were lifted Sunday, forecasters were still cautioning motorists of spotty freezing rain and black ice that made for hazardous driving in parts of southeast Pennsylvania and northern New Jersey.

In Massachusetts and portions of Rhode Island, the National Weather Service declared a winter storm warning from 4 p.m. Saturday through 1 a.m. Monday, with snow accumulations of between 6 and 12 inches and winds gusting as high as 35 mph (56 kph).

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu said the city was preparing for the storm but wasn’t expecting it to be a major event, and the timing of the snow over the weekend meant it would likely have less of an impact on city life. Storm surges were also not expected.

Ice arrived early Saturday to some western North Carolina and southern Virginia areas, ranging from a fine coating to around a quarter-inch (6.4 millimeters).

Forecasters also warned of another Northeast storm Tuesday into Wednesday that is expected to bring several inches of rain to already saturated ground that could result in some flooding and possibly damaging winds that could topple trees and power lines. The storm could also result in coastal flooding.

Associated Press reporters Ron Todt in Philadelphia and Carolyn Thompson contributed to this report.

Weather

(FILE) - Cars on a snowy road in a canyon. More snow is on its way to Utah on Saturday night. (KSL ...

Mark Jones

More snow on its way to Utah; Code Blue Alert activated for much of the state

The next round of snow is approaching from the west and will reach the Wasatch Front by late Saturday evening.

18 hours ago

A snowplow clears the road in Big Cottonwood Canyon on Dec. 1. A third storm is expected to impact ...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Winter storm watches, warnings issued as snow continues this weekend

The National Weather Service on Friday issued a series of winter storm watches throughout Utah ahead of yet another storm headed to the Beehive State this weekend.

1 day ago

One person died and two were hurt after this pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on I-15 ne...

Josh Ellis

One dead, two injured after crash on I-15 in southern Utah

A woman was killed while a man and baby were injured after state troopers say their pickup truck hit black ice and lost control on I-15.

1 day ago

Skiers and snowboarders night skiing at Brighton....

Lauren Steinbrecher

Brighton busy with night skiers heading into weekend of fresh storms

Brighton Resort's parking lot was bustling Friday night, as skiers and snowboarders showed up to take advantage of the fresh snow.

2 days ago

The Utah bison statue in Tooele, Utah. (KSL TV)...

Andrew Adams

Emergency managers urge preparedness as forecasters say extreme cold is expected for northern Utah

Emergency managers were urging Utahns to take winter seriously and to be prepared as forecasters warned of the potential for extreme cold to reach northern Utah by the middle of January.

2 days ago

A snowplow removing snow from Big Cottonwood Canyon's roads with a car parked on the street....

Emma Benson

Parking restrictions are in effect for Big and Little Cottonwood canyons

Fresh powder is exciting for people heading up the mountains this weekend, but local officials are warning visitors of the new parking restrictions.

2 days ago

