Breaking News:
Weather Alert
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

ENTERTAINMENT

A new ‘Star Wars’ movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’

Jan 9, 2024, 2:35 PM

This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from “The Mandalorian.” Jon Favrea...

This image released by Disney+ shows Pedro Pascal in a scene from “The Mandalorian.” Jon Favreau is set to direct the film “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday. (Disney+ via AP)

(Disney+ via AP)

Associated Press's Profile Picture

BY LINDSEY BAHR, ASSOCIATED PRESS


LOS ANGELES (AP) — Baby Yoda is going to make his big screen debut. Jon Favreau is set to direct “The Mandalorian & Grogu” which will go into production this year, Lucasfilm and Disney announced Tuesday.

Though no release date was announced, it was welcome news to “Star Wars” fans who haven’t had a new film since 2019’s “The Rise of Skywalker.”

“The Mandalorian & Grogu” will be a continuation of the popular Disney+ series, though no details were give about actors. Pedro Pascal has played the masked bounty hunter for three seasons on the small screen. Dave Filoni will produce the new movie alongside Favreau and Lucasfilm president Kathleen Kennedy.

“I have loved telling stories set in the rich world that George Lucas created,” Favreau said in a statement. “The prospect of bringing the Mandalorian and his apprentice Grogu to the big screen is extremely exciting.”

Kennedy added: “Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni have ushered into ‘Star Wars’ two new and beloved characters, and this new story is a perfect fit for the big screen.”

There are several other “Star Wars” features in development as well from Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, James Mangold and Filoni, who is also developing the second season of “Ahsoka.”

KSL 5 TV Live

Entertainment

CORRECTS GERWIG'S CREDIT TO DIRECTOR AND CO-WRITER - This image released by CBS shows director and ...

JAKE COYLE AP Film Writer

‘Oppenheimer’ dominates Golden Globes, ‘Poor Things’ upsets ‘Barbie’ in comedy

"Oppenheimer has dominated the Golden Globe Awards, taking home the night's top honor. Yorgos Lanthimos' "Poor Things" has won best comedy or musical at the 81st Golden Globes, an upset victory over the category favorite, "Barbie."

1 day ago

CORRECTS DAY OF DEATH TO JAN. 4 - FILE - Actress Glynis Johns is shown, Sept. 11, 1982. Johns, a To...

Associated Press

Glynis Johns, ‘Mary Poppins’ star who first sang Sondheim’s ‘Send in the Clowns,’ dies at 100

Glynis Johns, Tony Award-winning star of screen and stage has died at age 100.

5 days ago

Ballet West costumes that were used in a Taylor Swift video will be back on the stage next month in...

Mike Anderson

Ballet West’s tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on the stage

Ballet West tie to Taylor Swift soon to be back on stage.

7 days ago

In a photo illustration, an episode of Disney's Steamboat Willie that was the debut of Mickey Mouse...

Associated Press

First Pooh, now Mickey. In public domain, early Mickey Mouse version will star in horror movies

Slashed free of Disney’s copyright as of Monday, the iconic character from “Steamboat Willie” is already the focus of two horror films

7 days ago

Timothée Chalamet attends the "Wonka" Canadian Fan Screening at Cineplex Cinemas Yorkdale on Decem...

Jake Coyle, AP Film Writer

‘Wonka’ ends the year No. 1 at the box office, 2023 sales reach $9 billion in post-pandemic best

Hollywood closed out an up and down 2023 with “Wonka” regaining No. 1 at the box office, strong sales for “The Color Purple” and an overall $9 billion in ticket sales that improved on 2022’s grosses but fell about $2 billion shy of pre-pandemic norms.

8 days ago

Paula Abdul attends the World Premiere of Warner Bros.' "The Color Purple" at Academy Museum of Mot...

Associated Press

Paula Abdul accuses ‘American Idol’ producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexual assault in lawsuit

Paula Abdul has filed a lawsuit accusing former “American Idol” producer Nigel Lythgoe of sexually assaulting her in the early 2000s when she was a judge on the reality competition show.

9 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

A new ‘Star Wars’ movie is coming to theaters: ‘The Mandalorian & Grogu’