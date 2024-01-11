Hardware stores struggle to keep up with demand for snow removal equipment

COTTONWOOD HEIGHTS — A series of big snow storms across the state this week have hardware stores very busy as people rush to purchase snow removal equipment.

Things were hectic in the back shop at the Ace Hardware Store in Cottonwood Heights as workers put together snow blowers and shovels to keep up with demand.

“We constantly put them together, and they go out the door,” said one Ace Hardware worker to KSL TV.

John Harris, the store owner, said he had gone through over 500 bags of ice melt this week.

“We kind of had that dry spell, and now that this hit, people are panicking a bit,” Harris said.

Customer Rebecca Hess said she needed snow melt and another shovel because the ones she had at home were not good enough.

“From the news, I hear it’s going to keep snowing,” Hess said.

Harris said there are also items people are snatching up that you wouldn’t normally think about until you need it.

“Ice scraper for your windshield. How about a windshield wash for your car? Antifreeze, Jumper cables, firewood, fire logs. We are selling any heating sources, electric heaters, propane heaters,” he said.

Harris said it’s always difficult to predict just how much snow removal equipment he will need because you never know what Mother Nature is going to bring.

“What I always say is we know the grass will get green in the spring, so that one is easy, but winter is tough in Utah. I’ve lived here my whole life. It’s just about taking some chances,” he said.