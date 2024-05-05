On the Site:
Chad Daybell trial
KSL Give-A-Thon
Weekend traffic alert for Davis County
Wet and snowy conditions move into northern Utah on Sunday

May 5, 2024, 3:25 PM | Updated: 5:17 pm

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah on Sunday. (UDOT)...

Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah on Sunday. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Mark Jones's Profile Picture

BY MARK JONES


Mark Jones

SALT LAKE CITY Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah early Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City said it received reports of snowfall between 4,500 and 5,000 feet in elevation across the west and south side of the Salt Lake Valley. The NWS also received reports of snow in Tooele.

The NWS said the snow still wasn’t sticking to the surface.

Earlier in the weekend, the NWS issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountains.

Warning issued for parts of Utah ahead of ‘significant’ late season winter storm

KSL meteorlogist Kevin Eubank said some northern Utah ommunities could receive over 1 inch of rain by Monday night.

Some areas across the Wasatch Front have seen a 20- to 30-degree drop in temperature in the last 24 hours, according to the NWS.

The storm also impacted Sunday travel.

Colder temperatures

The NWS also said low temperatures for many locations will be near freezing over the next few days. It said necessary precautions for outdoor gardens and agriculture should be taken.

 

 

PORTO ALEGRE, BRAZIL - MAY 5: In this aerial view, flood waters surround the Gremio Arena after he...

Eleonore Hughes, Associated Press

Floods in southern Brazil kill at least 75 people over 7 days, with 103 people missing

Authorities say massive floods in Brazil's southern Rio Grande do Sul state have killed at least 75 people over the last seven days and another 103 are reported missing.

4 hours ago

Will Malizia walks up the road to his truck after a day of skiing Snowbird Ski Resort is seen in Li...

Carter Williams, KSL.com

Warning issued for parts of Utah ahead of ‘significant’ late season winter storm

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountains ahead of a "significant late season storm" that could dump as much as 1 to 2 feet in parts of the region between Sunday and Tuesday.

1 day ago

An SUV is stranded in a ditch along a stretch of street flooding during a severe storm Thursday in ...

Mary Gilbert, CNN Meteorologist and Joe Sutton, CNN

Evacuations ordered, homes damaged in Texas as rivers surge to Hurricane Harvey levels. And more rain is on the way

Flooding is intensifying in Texas, where more rain is expected over the weekend in the wake of strong storms and downpours that swept away vehicles, damaged homes and triggered evacuations.

1 day ago

A sign for the Oklahoma School for the Deaf, lies crumpled and twisted near downtown Sulphur, Oklah...

Graham Lee Brewer, The Associated Press

Oklahoma towns hard hit by tornadoes begin long cleanup after 4 killed in weekend storms

When a monster nighttime tornado came roaring into the southern Oklahoma town of Sulphur, Sheila Hilliard Goodman, a grandmother and casino worker, hunkered down inside Raina's Sport Lounge with about 30 other customers in the popular downtown hangout.

6 days ago

Neighbors embrace Penny Thomsen outside of her home after multiple tornadoes ripped across the stat...

Nouran Salahieh and Robert Shackelford, CNN

At least 3 killed in Oklahoma tornado outbreak, severe storm threat active from Missouri to Texas

At least three people are dead, including an infant, after a tornado outbreak in Oklahoma overnight, as severe storms threaten more twisters, heavy rain and large hail from Missouri to Texas Sunday.

7 days ago

Debris is seen from a destroyed home northwest of Omaha, Nebraska, after a storm tore through the a...

Aya Elamroussi, CNN

Devastating tornadoes flatten homes in Nebraska and Iowa as storm threat grows ‘dangerous’ for millions

Destructive tornadoes gutted homes as they plowed through Nebraska and Iowa, and the “dangerous” weather threat escalated significantly on Saturday as tornado-spawning storms posed a risk from Michigan to Texas.

8 days ago

