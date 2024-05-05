Wet and snowy conditions move into northern Utah on Sunday

SALT LAKE CITY — Wet and snowy conditions moved into northern Utah early Sunday afternoon.

The National Weather Service out of Salt Lake City said it received reports of snowfall between 4,500 and 5,000 feet in elevation across the west and south side of the Salt Lake Valley. The NWS also received reports of snow in Tooele.

The NWS said the snow still wasn’t sticking to the surface.

❄️Here we go! Reports of snowfall (1:05 pm) are coming in from various cities across the west and south side of the Salt Lake Valley, between 4,500 and 5,000 ft elevations. We’ve also gotten reports of snow falling from Tooele. Snow is not sticking to surfaces at this time. #UTwx pic.twitter.com/UATwBYPho4 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 5, 2024

Earlier in the weekend, the NWS issued a winter storm warning for the Wasatch and western Uinta mountains.

KSL meteorlogist Kevin Eubank said some northern Utah ommunities could receive over 1 inch of rain by Monday night.

Some areas across the Wasatch Front have seen a 20- to 30-degree drop in temperature in the last 24 hours, according to the NWS.

🥶Temperatures have taken a tumble from the warmth felt yesterday! A 20 to 30 degree drop is observed across the Wasatch Front when compared to this time yesterday. Some spots even took an 8 degree drastic drop in 10 minutes as the front passed! #UTwx pic.twitter.com/IWezzo9uCs — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 5, 2024

The storm also impacted Sunday travel.

Colder temperatures

The NWS also said low temperatures for many locations will be near freezing over the next few days. It said necessary precautions for outdoor gardens and agriculture should be taken.

⬇ Low Temperatures for the next several mornings will be near the freezing mark for many locations, especially Wednesday morning. Take a look at the forecast lows for where you live below and take any necessary precautions for outdoor gardens and agriculture. #UTwx #WYwx pic.twitter.com/AM6ayeD3W7 — NWS Salt Lake City (@NWSSaltLakeCity) May 5, 2024