Winter storm knocks tree onto Brigham City home

BRINGHAM CITY — A Brigham City family is feeling lucky that they weren’t hurt when Tuesday’s storm toppled a tree on their house.

“We’re OK physically, but emotionally, our anxiety’s kind of up because we didn’t expect this to happen,” Peggy Redington said.

Peggy and her husband Darin Redington say their family was gathered in the front room of their house when Tuesday’s incoming snowstorm lifted the tree right from its roots.

“We didn’t hear anything kind of creaking. We just heard woosh,” Peggy Redington said. “It didn’t go into the house. It’s just resting on the roof.”

They believe this tree has stood for more than five decades until Tuesday’s storm.

The Redingtons felt lucky that the damage wasn’t worse, and even more lucky that they weren’t injured.

“We’re very grateful. Because if [the tree] would have been planted anywhere else, it could have been drastic,” she said.

The Redingtons say they have lived in this Brigham City home for more than 20 years and have been through wind events before.

“I don’t know why it I don’t know why it uprooted this time and it didn’t the other times,” Peggy Redington said.

A restoration company will come in to help cut down the tree and assess the damage to the roof. Peggy Redington says they did not see any damage to the inside of the home but their front door is completely blocked.

They want other Utahns to be prepared as more storms enter the state.

“Just be prepared for anything to happen because we weren’t thinking that a pine, a 52-year-old pine tree would uproot in a snowstorm,” she said.