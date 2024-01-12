Breaking News:
Skier, ski patrol officers air rescued after getting stuck in Weber County backcountry

Jan 11, 2024, 9:54 PM | Updated: 10:03 pm

A DPS chopper responding to a rescue call near the Power Mountain ski resort on Monday....

A DPS chopper responding to a rescue call near the Power Mountain ski resort on Monday. (Utah Department of Public Safety)

(Utah Department of Public Safety)

Michael Houck's Profile Picture

BY MICHAEL HOUCK


KSLTV.com

EDEN, Weber County — A skier who went beyond the boundaries of a ski resort needed rescuing after getting stuck Monday afternoon.

Stg. Paul Babinsky with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4 p.m., the skier went out of bounds at the Power Mountain ski resort and got into an area they couldn’t leave.

Babinsky said two ski patrol officers went to help the skier but also needed help due to the area being “rough.”

He said a Department of Public Safety helicopter was deployed with a Weber County Search and Rescue team because of the low temperatures and the two-hour hike to get down off the mountain.

On Thursday, DPS sent video of its helicopter airlifting the stuck skier and officers off the mountain.

KSL TV asked about the status of the rescued from DPS and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back.

 

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

Follow @KSL5TVLike us on Facebook

