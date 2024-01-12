Skier, ski patrol officers air rescued after getting stuck in Weber County backcountry

EDEN, Weber County — A skier who went beyond the boundaries of a ski resort needed rescuing after getting stuck Monday afternoon.

Stg. Paul Babinsky with the Weber County Sheriff’s Office said at approximately 4 p.m., the skier went out of bounds at the Power Mountain ski resort and got into an area they couldn’t leave.

Babinsky said two ski patrol officers went to help the skier but also needed help due to the area being “rough.”

A skier and two patrol officers needed rescuing after getting stuck in the backcountry near Powder Mountain Monday afternoon. Read: https://t.co/HeQhpfHz6x pic.twitter.com/ZoimPeZ8OE — KSL 5 TV (@KSL5TV) January 12, 2024

He said a Department of Public Safety helicopter was deployed with a Weber County Search and Rescue team because of the low temperatures and the two-hour hike to get down off the mountain.

On Thursday, DPS sent video of its helicopter airlifting the stuck skier and officers off the mountain.

KSL TV asked about the status of the rescued from DPS and the Weber County Sheriff’s Office but has not heard back.