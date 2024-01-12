Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

LOCAL NEWS

Little Cottonwood closed for avalanche control work; avalanche closes North Ogden Divide

Jan 12, 2024, 6:40 AM | Updated: 6:41 am

Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed for avalanche control work. (UDOT)...

Little Cottonwood Canyon is closed for avalanche control work. (UDOT)

(UDOT)

Josh Ellis's Profile Picture

BY JOSH ELLIS


KSLTV.com

SALT LAKE CITY — An avalanche has closed part of the North Ogden Divide in Weber County while Utah Department of Transportation crews have closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche mitigation work.

Weber County dispatch confirmed that road crews saw the avalanche Friday morning and the north side of the road will be closed “for a while.” No injuries had been reported.

In Salt Lake County, state Route 210 is closed at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon while crews perform avalanche mitigation work. They hope to have the road open by 8:30 a.m. Friday.

Avalanche danger is high across central and northern Utah mountains, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. An avalanche warning has been issued as strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions.

“Avalanches failing on a widespread persistent weak layer buried under the new snow are very likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees,” the center said.

That warning lasts through 6 a.m. Saturday.

KSL 5 TV Live

Local News

A traveler walks past a baggage carousel at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Using or extending travel credits so you won’t lose them

If a flight gets cancelled, the airline must give a refund or give travel credits to you, but some travel credits can expire faster than others.

8 hours ago

A person being rescued by a DPS helicopter after becoming stuck on Powder Mountain on Monday...

Debbie Worthen

Rescue crews urge outdoor enthusiasts to be prepared in the mountains

With fresh layers of snow blanketing mountainous terrains and a holiday weekend on the horizon, rescue teams are bracing for a surge in calls.

9 hours ago

A DPS chopper responding to a rescue call near the Power Mountain ski resort on Monday....

Michael Houck

Skier, ski patrol officers air rescued after getting stuck in Weber County backcountry

A skier who went beyond the boundaries of a ski resort needed rescuing after getting stuck Monday afternoon.

9 hours ago

UDOT crews at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon....

Michael Houck

Little Cottonwood Canyon will close Friday morning for avalanche mitigation

UDOT will be closing off state Route 210 due to avalanche mitigation early Friday morning. 

11 hours ago

Karl Noenig, 73, is missing. (SLCPD)...

Larry D. Curtis

UPDATE: Police find 73-year-old man who lives in the Avenues

A 73-year-old man is missing and Salt Lake police are asking for help locating him.

11 hours ago

woman examines a woman on a table...

Garna Mejia

Local student featured in Sundance film ‘Winding Path’ during next week’s festival

The Sundance Film Festival is around the corner and with it, the opportunity to watch the inspiring story of a University of Utah medical school student, Jenna Murray.

11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

Little Cottonwood closed for avalanche control work; avalanche closes North Ogden Divide