Little Cottonwood closed for avalanche control work; avalanche closes North Ogden Divide

SALT LAKE CITY — An avalanche has closed part of the North Ogden Divide in Weber County while Utah Department of Transportation crews have closed Little Cottonwood Canyon for avalanche mitigation work.

Weber County dispatch confirmed that road crews saw the avalanche Friday morning and the north side of the road will be closed “for a while.” No injuries had been reported.

In Salt Lake County, state Route 210 is closed at the mouth of Little Cottonwood Canyon while crews perform avalanche mitigation work. They hope to have the road open by 8:30 a.m. Friday.

🚧REMINDER: #SR210 CLOSED for avalanche mitigation ETO 8:30am ‼️Wait in designated areas to visit @AltaCentral @AltaAlerts @SnowbirdAlerts ‼️Don’t block @CHCity @sandycityutah neighborhood access and keep driveways & intersections clear ‼️Expect travel delays pic.twitter.com/oh3lyf9Cy9 — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) January 12, 2024

Avalanche danger is high across central and northern Utah mountains, according to the Utah Avalanche Center. An avalanche warning has been issued as strong winds and heavy snowfall have created dangerous avalanche conditions.

“Avalanches failing on a widespread persistent weak layer buried under the new snow are very likely. Stay off of and out from under slopes steeper than 30 degrees,” the center said.

That warning lasts through 6 a.m. Saturday.