Skier, snowboarder traffic lines up early in Little Cottonwood Canyon

Jan 12, 2024, 3:09 PM | Updated: 3:14 pm

BY KARAH BRACKIN


SANDY — With all the freshly fallen snow and more on the way, dedicated skiers and snowboarders were ready Friday morning to hop in line to get up Little Cottonwood Canyon.

Overnight avalanches forced the Utah Department of Transportation to close Little Cottonwood Canyon as well as parts of the North Ogden Divide in Weber County and Logan Canyon Friday.

Dozens of skiers, snowboarders, and snow chasers tried to snag a good spot in line in Little Cottonwood Canyon, especially those visiting Utah to check out the “Greatest Snow on Earth.” Some arrived more than an hour before the roads reopened after cleaning up an avalanche.

“We’re from out of town, so we we’re, like, looking it up trying to make sure we don’t, like, miss out on this,” skier Darshan Mistry said.

The conditions impressed Chris Meredith, who was visiting from Colorado.

“The snow is here, which is a positive. There’s none of it in Colorado, but it’s different skiing. It’s way lighter. Lot of steeper terrain, so it’s more fun,” Meredith said.

For those heading into the mountains, rescuers said being prepared is crucial.

Be sure to bring items like a charged cell phone, an avalanche beacon if heading to the backcountry, warm layers, and a flashlight.

“Might as well ski every day and might as well get good parking when we do,” Meredith added.

Utah Department of Transportation reminded drivers going up that the canyons get backed up in the afternoon when skiers head back down. UDOT advises leaving before 3:00 p.m. to make sure you do not get stuck.

