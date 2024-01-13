One person shot after an argument in Fashion Place Mall parking lot, police say

MURRAY — Police are investigating a fight that broke out in front of the Fashion Place Mall, which resulted in one person being shot Saturday morning.

Murray police Chief Craig Burnett said at approximately 11 a.m., a group of young men walked out of The Container Store parking lot, where they got into a fight, and multiple shots were fired.

Burnett said one person in the group received a minor gunshot wound and is being treated. A window of The Container Store and multiple cars in the parking lot were damaged by the gunfire.

“We feel very lucky that this is all we are dealing with right now,” he said. “It’s Saturday afternoon at the mall. It’s a busy place.”

Burnett said police are speaking to the group to determine what happened, but no one was in custody or arrested. Police are investigating what led to the shooting.

Burnett said Fashion Place Mall was placed on lockdown for a short time before being reopened. The mall has reopened, besides The Container Store and the parking lot.

Police say they have most of the people involved in the shooting and do not believe the public is in danger.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated with more information when provided.