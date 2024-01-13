UDOT announces a series of canyon closures ahead of Saturday evening storm

To keep up with weather as it happens, the KSL Weather Team will have the latest information on air. You can stream KSL TV news on the KSL+ app with news and replay forecasts. And, as always, the KSL Weather app is available for weather info near you.

SALT LAKE CITY — The snowstorm that will pass through Utah Saturday night is expected cause havoc on many of the state’s roads and highways.

As such, the Utah Department of Transportation has announced several canyon closures for Saturday night. Utah Gov. Spencer Cox has even asked motorists to avoid the mountains if at all possible.

Northern Utah

In Logan, U.S. Highway 89 will close in both directions in Logan Canyon at 11 p.m. The highway will reopen Sunday morning at 6 a.m.

“We are expecting heavy snowfall and extremely high wind gusts in the canyon. Please plan ahead,” UDOT Region One posted on X.

ATTENTION LOGAN CANYON COMMUTERS: US-89 through Logan Canyon will CLOSE to all traffic tonight (1/13) at 11PM. We will reopen the road at 6AM Sunday morning. We are expecting heavy snowfall and extremely high wind gusts in the canyon. Please plan ahead. @cityoflogan @cachecounty — UDOT Region One (@UDOTRegionOne) January 13, 2024

UDOT says the closures will begin at 8 p.m., and all lanes will be back open by 9 a.m.

“Our avalanche folks want to be able to look at conditions in the light of day,” UDOT said on X.

Utah County

In Utah County, UDOT Region 3 announced several mountain closures on X.

U.S. Highway 189 through Provo Canyon will close Saturday at 10 p.m. And it will reopen Sunday at noon. State Route 92 through American Fork Canyon will close to traffic at 8 p.m. and will reopen at 2 p.m. Sunday. Additionally, the Alpine Loop portion of state Route 92 (Provo Canyon adjacent) will close Saturday night 10 p.m. It will reopen Sunday at 8 a.m.

SR-92 Alpine Loop (Provo Canyon adjacent) will close at 10 pm on 1/13/24 until 8 am on 1/14/24. @UTHighwayPatrol pic.twitter.com/axmzVAcjqp — UDOT Region Three (@UDOTRegionthree) January 13, 2024

Cottonwood Canyons

UDOT says state Route 190 will close at 11 p.m. The closure is due to road safety concerns over the incoming snow.

🚧#RoadClosureAlert🚧#SR190 will be closed at 11pm tonight (1/13) due to road safety concerns over incoming snow forecast. 📍11pm: Uphill closed at mouth

📍11pm: Downhill closed at Cardiff Fork (MP 10.7) ETO: 8am (1/14)@UDOTTRAFFIC @SolitudeMTN @BrightonResort @CHCity pic.twitter.com/Jl8iMGrkTw — UDOT Cottonwood Canyons (@UDOTcottonwoods) January 13, 2024

UDOT also adds the storm will be so severe that plows will not be entering the canyons after 9 p.m. to clear the roads.

Additionally, UDOT says state Route 210 in Little Cottonwood Canyon will also close, but is unsure of a closure time.

Avalanche threat

The Utah Avalanche Center says avalanche threats already high and are expected to be elevated even higher once Saturday evening’s storm arrives.

THE AVALANCHE DANGER IS HIGH, AND TRAVELING IN AVALANCHE TERRAIN IS NOT RECOMMENDED. DEADLY AND DANGEROUS AVALANCHE CONDITIONS EXIST ACROSS ALL ASPECTS AND ELEVATIONS. Later this afternoon, the avalanche danger will likely rise to EXTREME as we expect another storm. — UtahAvalancheCenter (@UACwasatch) January 13, 2024

Warning from Gov. Cox

Cox went on to X Saturday afternoon to issue an warning about staying out of the mountains.

Hey friends, conditions are going to deteriorate very rapidly with this storm. It’s rare, but because of the significant snowfall, winds and avalanche danger, we are advising everyone to avoid travel through mountain routes tonight. If you have to go, leave as early as possible. https://t.co/AnLz5aMN1O — Spencer Cox (@SpencerJCox) January 13, 2024