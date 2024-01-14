Breaking News:
WEATHER ALERT
Close
KSLTV.com
Shows
Features
Promotions
Connect with KSL

CONSUMER

What’s open and closed on MLK Day 2024

Jan 14, 2024, 12:05 PM | Updated: 2:08 pm

Shoppers outside a Costco store in New York, in May 2023. (Bing Guan, Bloomberg/Getty Images)...

Shoppers outside a Costco store in New York, in May 2023. (Bing Guan, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

(Bing Guan, Bloomberg/Getty Images)

CNN's Profile Picture

BY RAMISHAH MARUF, CNN


CNN

New York (CNN)Monday, January 15, celebrates the birthday of celebrated civil rights leader Reverend Martin Luther King, Jr.

Though the federal holiday coincides with King’s actual birthday this year, it always falls on the third Monday of January.

Just four days after King’s assassination in 1968, US Rep. John Conyers introduced legislation for a federal holiday to honor the fallen leader. However, the first national celebration of MLK Day didn’t take place until 1986 after years of advocacy. New Hampshire became the last state to adopt a holiday honoring King, in 1999.

Here’s what’s open and closed on Martin Luther King, Jr. Day 2024.

Retail

Major US retailers and grocers — such as Target, Walmart and Kroger — will be open on MLK Day. Wholesale retailers Costco and Sam’s Club will also be open on Monday. Most major restaurant chains will also be serving food, but make sure to check with local stores and restaurants for their hours.

National parks

Nature lovers can enjoy free admission to any of the US National Parks on Monday. MLK Day is one of six free entrance days in 2024.

Postal and package services

The United States Postal Service won’t deliver mail on Monday.

UPS will not be operating its regular service, though limited stores will be open. Its Express Critical shipping services will be operating. FedEx will be open, though FedEx Express and FedEx Ground Economy will be operating on modified service.

Government agencies

Most nonessential government services like the DMV, libraries and city offices will be closed. Make sure to check with your local branches for details.

Financial services

It’s a banking holiday, so Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange won’t be trading. Most banks will also be closed. However, online banking services and ATMs will be available.

KSL 5 TV Live

Consumer

The sandwich bag is one of Pharrell Williams' latest designs for Louis Vuitton....

Issy Ronald, CNN

The ‘sandwich bag’ that costs more than $3,000

Carrying lunch into the office from home can be one way to save money — except, perhaps, when it is stored in Pharrell Williams’ Louis Vuitton sandwich bag costing over $3,000.

2 days ago

FILE - MyPillow chief executive Mike Lindell talks to reporters at the Republican National Committe...

Steve Karnowski, Associated Press

Fox News stops running MyPillow commercials due to payment dispute

Fox News has stopped running MyPillow commercials in a payment dispute with chief executive and election denier Mike Lindell.

2 days ago

A recent recall of Quaker Oats granola bars has a local nonprofit organization scrambling to remove...

Jonel Aleccia, AP Health Writer

Quaker Oats expands recall of granola bars and cereals for salmonella risk

Quaker Oats has expanded a December recall of more than 40 products that may be contaminated with salmonella.

2 days ago

A traveler walks past a baggage carousel at Salt Lake City International Airport in Salt Lake City ...

Matt Gephardt and Sloan Schrage, KSL TV

Using or extending travel credits so you won’t lose them

If a flight gets cancelled, the airline must give a refund or give travel credits to you, but some travel credits can expire faster than others.

3 days ago

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport,...

Associated Press

United Airlines plane makes an emergency landing after a warning about a possible door issue

An Airbus plane operated by United Airlines cut short a flight after crews got a door-indicator warning.

3 days ago

HANOVER, GERMANY - MARCH 01: Visitors walk past the logo of online retailer eBay at the CeBIT tech...

Alanna Durkin Richer, Associated Press

Feds charge eBay over employees who sent live spiders and cockroaches to couple

Online retailer eBay has agreed to pay a $3 million fine to resolve criminal charges over employees who harassed a Massachusetts couple by sending live spiders.

3 days ago

Sponsored Articles

Close up of finger on keyboard button with number 11 logo...

PC Laptops

7 Reasons Why You Should Upgrade Your Laptop to Windows 11

Explore the benefits of upgrading to Windows 11 for a smoother, more secure, and feature-packed computing experience.

Stylish room interior with beautiful Christmas tree and decorative fireplace...

Lighting Design

Create a Festive Home with Our Easy-to-Follow Holiday Prep Guide

Get ready for festive celebrations! Discover expert tips to prepare your home for the holidays, creating a warm and welcoming atmosphere for unforgettable moments.

Battery low message on mobile device screen. Internet and technology concept...

PC Laptops

9 Tips to Get More Power Out of Your Laptop Battery

Get more power out of your laptop battery and help it last longer by implementing some of these tips from our guide.

Users display warnings about the use of artificial intelligence (AI), access to malicious software ...

Les Olson

How to Stay Safe from Cybersecurity Threats

Read our tips for reading for how to respond to rising cybersecurity threats in 2023 and beyond to keep yourself and your company safe.

Design mockup half in white and half in color of luxury house interior with open plan living room a...

Lighting Design

Lighting Design 101: Learn the Basics

These lighting design basics will help you when designing your home, so you can meet both practical and aesthetic needs.

an antler with large horns int he wilderness...

Three Bear Lodge

Yellowstone in the Fall: A Wildlife Spectacle Worth Witnessing

While most people travel to this park in the summer, late fall in Yellowstone provides a wealth of highlights to make a memorable experience.

What’s open and closed on MLK Day 2024