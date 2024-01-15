Dog saved from freezing waters by North Davis firefighters

CLEARFIELD– A dog accidentally got himself into some cold waters and needed rescuing from firefighters Sunday afternoon.

According to the North Davis Fire District, Bob – the dog – really loves water, but getting into the Steed Pond, an ice shelf prevented him from getting out of his “polar plunge.”

In the fire district’s video, firefighter Logan got out onto the ice, jumped into the water with Bob and helped the dog get out of the water to his family.

“Please be safe with your pets and children as ice conditions are still not as safe as we’d like them to be,” the fire district Facebook post stated.

The fire district said the dog was not hurt. Logan got some scratches from helping Bob but doing alright.