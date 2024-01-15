Utah Ute Women Drop One More Spot In Latest AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (12-5, 2-3 in conference play) dropped one more spot to No. 20 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after splitting the NorCal schools from the comfort of home.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 15.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 11 AP Top 25: January 15, 2024

South Carolina Gamecocks (15-0) SEC Iowa Hawkeyes (17-1) Big Ten Colorado Buffaloes (15-1) Pac-12 North Carolina State (15-1) ACC UCLA Bruins (14-1) Pac-12 USC Trojans (13-1) Pac-12 Kansas State (17-1) Big 12 Stanford Cardinal (15-2) Pac-12 UConn Huskies (14-3) Big East LSU (16-2) SEC Texas Longhorns (16-2) Big 12 Baylor Bears (14-2) Big 12 Louisville Cardinal (15-2) ACC Virgina Tech (13-3) ACC Florida State Seminoles (14-4) ACC Indiana Hoosiers (14-2) Big 10 Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2) WCC Ohio State (13-3) Big 10 Notre Dame (12-3) ACC Utah Utes (12-5) Pac-12 Creighton Blue Jays (13-3) Big East Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2) Big East North Carolina (12-5) ACC Iowa State (12-4) Big 12 UNLV Rebels (14-1) MWC

The Utes will continue their home front this weekend hosting the SoCal schools.

First up, Utah will take on USC on Friday, January 19 with a 7:00 pm MT tip. That game can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Then on Monday, January 22, the Utes will host No. 2 UCLA at 5:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

