Utah Ute Women Drop One More Spot In Latest AP Top 25

SALT LAKE CITY – Utah women’s basketball (12-5, 2-3 in conference play) dropped one more spot to No. 20 in the most recent AP Top 25 poll after splitting the NorCal schools from the comfort of home.

The latest AP Top 25 poll was released on Monday, January 15.

Utah women’s basketball opened the season ranked No. 5. It was the highest AP Top 25 preseason ranking in program history and the first time since 2005 that the Utes were ranked to begin a season.

Where Utah Women’s Basketball Fell In Week 11 AP Top 25: January 15, 2024

  1. South Carolina Gamecocks (15-0) SEC
  2. Iowa Hawkeyes (17-1) Big Ten
  3. Colorado Buffaloes (15-1) Pac-12
  4. North Carolina State (15-1) ACC
  5. UCLA Bruins (14-1) Pac-12
  6. USC Trojans (13-1) Pac-12
  7. Kansas State (17-1) Big 12
  8. Stanford Cardinal (15-2) Pac-12
  9. UConn Huskies (14-3) Big East
  10. LSU (16-2) SEC
  11. Texas Longhorns (16-2) Big 12
  12. Baylor Bears (14-2) Big 12
  13. Louisville Cardinal (15-2) ACC
  14. Virgina Tech (13-3) ACC
  15. Florida State Seminoles (14-4) ACC
  16. Indiana Hoosiers (14-2) Big 10
  17. Gonzaga Bulldogs (16-2) WCC
  18. Ohio State (13-3) Big 10
  19. Notre Dame (12-3) ACC
  20. Utah Utes (12-5) Pac-12
  21. Creighton Blue Jays (13-3) Big East
  22. Marquette Golden Eagles (15-2) Big East
  23. North Carolina (12-5) ACC
  24. Iowa State (12-4) Big 12
  25. UNLV Rebels (14-1) MWC

The Utes will continue their home front this weekend hosting the SoCal schools.

First up, Utah will take on USC on Friday, January 19 with a 7:00 pm MT tip. That game can be viewed on Pac-12 Networks.

Then on Monday, January 22, the Utes will host No. 2 UCLA at 5:00 pm MT. That game will air on ESPN2.

