Riverdale mom arrested, accused of killing her 2-month-old son

RIVERDALE — A Riverdale woman was arrested early Monday and accused of killing her 2-month-old boy.

Bryce Jo Harkins, 26, was booked into the Weber County Jail for investigation of aggravated murder.

Riverdale police were called Sunday to a residence on a report of a baby not breathing.

“The individual who called dispatch stated that the baby was ‘gone’ over and over. When police and medical arrived, the infant was found deceased,” according to a police booking affidavit.

Investigators noted that the baby had suffered “multiple injuries” that appeared to be the result of child abuse. Harkins, the boy’s mother, was taken to the Riverdale Police Department for questioning. According to police, she “admitted to multiple incidents of abuse to her son over the past two weeks.

“Bryce stated that on today’s date her son would not stop crying. Bryce stated that she gave her son a punch to the head. Bryce stated that it was a hard punch,” the affidavit states.

Harkins also admitted to hitting and throwing the infant on other occasions and that she also did not attempt to seek medical assistance when he stopped breathing, according to the arrest report.

“Bryce stated that she knew her actions could hurt her son,” the affidavit says.